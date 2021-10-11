The Killeen City Council will not meet tonight, to accommodate council member participation at the Association of the United-States Army annual meeting this week in Washington, D.C.
The council voted in early August to change its meeting schedule, opting to not hold meetings this week.
The next City Council function will be a special workshop Monday to discuss the review of City Charter Articles III and IV 5 p.m. at City Hall. A regular City Council meeting and workshop will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
