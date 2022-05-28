With May 31 being the fifth Tuesday of the month, this means that the Killeen City Council will not be having their usual weekly Tuesday evening meeting.
The next scheduled council meeting will be on June 7 and is listed as a workshop meeting.
As of Saturday afternoon, there was not an agenda posted for the June 7 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.