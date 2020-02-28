The Killeen Independent School Board of Trustees will not meet Tuesday, according to district spokeswoman Taina Maya.
All of the agenda items will be moved to the March 31 meeting, Maya said.
Tuesday is the primary election for county, state and federal candidates. The following week, the school district is on spring break.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.