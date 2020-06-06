“Long live Scotty,” the crowd chanted on Saturday during a rally against no-knock warrants. The focus was on James Scott Reed, a 40-year-old man killed during a no-knock raid in Killeen last year.
“Free Marvin Guy … George Floyd … Power in the people …” the crowd continued chanting in front of Killeen City Hall.
The rally to bring awareness to Reed’s death on Feb. 27, 2019, attracted more than 100 people, many of whom were carrying signs, who listened to speakers talk about no-knock warrants that have become controversial.
Several organizations were on hand to lend support for the cause, including Let’s Move and The Village United.
“We’re all speaking the same language,” said Reshard Hicks, founder of the Let’s Move movement. “We’d like to get no-knocks abolished because it’s putting lives at risk. (Police) should be thinking about the safety of everyone involved, especially children who get caught up in it.”
Another member of Let’s Move, Jonathan Hildner, told the Herald that local organizations are aiming for something more than protests and rallies.
“We want to use the leverage of the community to vote out people who want no-knock warrants, when we know that the community is overwhelmingly against them,” Hildner said.
The organization’s next event, Juneteenth, will be held on June 19 in downtown Killeen.
“We’re going to invite local officials to speak and then we can address these issues,” he said.
Several local city council candidates also were on hand, including Lynda Nash who was with a group of volunteers who were registering people to vote. She is running for City Council in Harker Heights.
“What happens after the protests die down?” she said. “Voting is the key if you want to change things. People feel like their vote doesn’t count but that’s not true. You have to register and then you have to get out there to the polls.”
Ken Wilkerson is among more than a dozen candidates running for an at-large seat on the Killeen City Council.
“I’m here for two reasons: transparency and getting answers for a fellow family. They deserve answers and I can empathize,” he told the Herald.
But the rally was more than political for one woman; it was personal.
“He was my first love; he was a good man with a good heart,” said Sharonda Sheldon, wearing a shirt with a photo of James Reed. “We need to stop these no-knock warrants. They shot him and killed him and he didn’t deserve to die that way. He needs to rest in heaven and find peace. That’s why we’re here today: to get justice.”
No-knock lawsuit
The key speaker was the Reed family’s attorney, Daryl Washington, who filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court on May 27.
The suit names the City of Killeen and four individual officers who the family says fired shots during the raid “without warning and any attempt to de-escalate,” according to the complaint.
Reed was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. Drawing information from an unredacted Texas Rangers investigation report, the lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD during the raid.
“It was the worst investigative report I’ve seen in 20 years,” Washington said. “They thought they could do what they always do and people wouldn’t say anything about it. They were wrong.”
Washington told the crowd, “It was James Reed that day; it could be you tomorrow. But this is not about just black people; it’s about all people. We need you.Your voices are important and you can make a change, the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.