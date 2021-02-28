With an ongoing war on crime, Killeen has also found itself center stage on a related issue that has a national reach.
Now, the Killeen City Council is looking into taking action.
At the behest of Councilmember Melissa Brown, Killeen is looking into developing a city ordinance that will clearly spell out city policy on no-knock warrants, which police use as an element of surprise to make arrests. In many cases, they take place early in the morning, before dawn.
In October, as part of the Killeen Police Department’s policy of transparency, KPD Chief Charles Kimble issued a letter that clarified department policy on no-knock warrants. Specifically, the department will continue to execute such warrants “on murder suspects, certain hostage situations, violent and dangerous offenders and any exigent circumstances that meet the warrant criteria.”
On Thursday, KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email that this policy has not changed.
KPD has received long-standing criticism for its handling of the no-knock warrant issued against Killeen resident Marvin Guy in May of 2014. That incident resulted in the death of KPD SWAT officer and Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and Guy has remained in the Bell County Detention Center facing several criminal charges, including murder, without trial.
“Right now is the time to take a look at no-knock, and end no knock warrants,” said Garett Galloway, Guy’s brother, at an Oct. 15 news conference.
Galloway said by message on Friday that his family is in the process of changing Guy’s legal team, which could further delay the court case that has been awaiting trial for nearly seven years.
“Court appointed attorneys sometimes don’t have the client’s best interest,” Galloway said. “But with the judge’s approval the family has obtained a private legal team to lead the defense effort.”
Nick Bezzel is the founder and national chairman of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, an Austin-based organization that included Killeen within its area of operation. On multiple occasions. Bezzel has expressed his opposition to no-knock warrants.
“The Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol and Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas recognizes that no-knock warrants are a failed policy and needs to be banned on the local, state, and federal levels,” Bezzel said by email. “This policy is in direct conflict with the ‘Castle Doctrine’, ‘Stand Your Ground’ law, and ‘No Duty to Retreat’. At no time is there a situation that no-knock warrants should be executed. The citizens (alleged suspects) and officers are both put in harm’s way, not to mention the neighbors who may be caught in the crossfire.”
In addition to being dangerous, Bezzel believes such warrants are also unconstitutional in many instances.
“All individuals involved in the no-knock warrant process should be held liable and responsible, to include the judges, when there is a failure in the process,” he said. “Our organization will continue to push back on No-Knock Warrants in the state of Texas, and specifically as it was applied to Marvin Louis Guy and his ongoing case. Accountability is the only way to reduce or eliminate no-knock warrants completely.”
Killeen City Councilmember Ken Wilkerson expressed a similar opinion.
“I think no-knock warrants are dangerous for police, innocent bystanders, and assailants,” Wilkerson said by email. “As to what the ordinance would look like, I would defer to our legal staff’s suggestion in accordance with what Councilwoman Brown’s proposal states, depending on whether it is approved by the council.”
