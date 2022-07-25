Humor for Heroes

Cleto Rodriguez and Raul Sanchez were the featured comedians who performed Saturday at the Ninth Annual Humor for Heroes at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill

 Rod Ford | Herald

Organizers of Humor for Heroes comedy night at The Pit Stop in Nolanville, are pleased with the turnout for Saturday’s event. There were more than 200 guests who turned out to see comedians Cleto Rodriguez and Raul Sanchez perform at the ninth annual fundraiser. Donations in excess of $3,000 were collected to help AVF who sponsors the Chris Kyle Memorial Scholarship.

“I had a blast (Saturday) night, performing for a great cause,” Rodriguez said. “The audience was awesome.”

