Killeen nonprofit community theater group Vive Les Arts is beginning its first production of the 2020-2021 season, “Into The Woods”, Sept. 18-27 at Vive Les Arts Theatre at 3401 South WS Young Drive, in Killeen.
“‘Into the Woods’ is basically a bunch of fairy tales stories integrated into one,” said Bennett Smoot, operations manager for VLA. “The characters are tied together and each character has their own flaws and challenges in the story.”
“Into the Woods” is based on the 1986 adventure musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. It premiered on Broadway one year later in 1987 and was adapted for feature film in 2014.
Stephanie Smoot, who is directing “Into The Woods” at VLA, said the production is going well thus far,
“The local talent that showed was out of this world,” she said, “Typically we will have anywhere from 30 to 100 people show up but closer to 100 for the kids shows. Around 72 people showed up to audition over two days, different time slots for 20 roles. We had people from Waco, Copperas Cove, Belton and Temple, as well.”
Stephanie Smoot said the music will be the most challenging part of the production,
“You have music that was made by Sondheim, but the music is very challenging,” she said, “We have two talented music directors that are doing a great job.”
With social distancing, actors are rehearsing in separate groups.
“Eventually, when we all come together on stage, (that) is going to be the most challenging part to make sure everything flows normally,” the director said.
Due to COVID-19 the theater has implemented social distancing guidelines in its theater and sells to half capacity.
“We are doing this so the audience can have snacks and eat, have a drink at the bar or whatever,” said VLA Executive Director Jami Salter. “Each group is separated from each other with enough space to be able to do that, we can sit groups and couples together as well. We sell around 200 tickets, which is half of capacity. When you walk in you will have your temperature taken and masks are required upon entry.”
Salter said they sold out their last production of the 2019-2020 season “Matilda: The Musical” earlier this month.
“That show was a great success,” said Salter. “However, during quarantine we had to postpone most of our productions for last season, but the last two productions, were successes.”
In 2017, VLA was in danger of shutting down due to lack of funding. But despite that troubling time and the pandemic this year, the community theater is in a healthy position.
“Luckily the community rallied behind us because they wanted an avenue for the arts,” said Bennett Smoot. “From what I am told Waco Civic Theater partnered with us and helped with finances for some time. However, the interest in VLA has increased in the past three years and we are not in dire straits. The quality of the productions has also grown and many people have come up to us and had said that each production was the best they have ever seen.”
Salter said VLA is no longer in financial partnership with Waco Civic Theater.
“We do, however, have a great working relationship with them,” she said. “Eric, the executive director there, is an old friend and has been extraordinarily helpful my first season here at VLA.”
For tickets call 254-624-6791 or visit vlakilleen.org.
