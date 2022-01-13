Beginning March 26, the Austin-American Statesman will cease print deliveries on Saturday as it shifts to more towards digital, the newspaper announced in an article on Thursday.
While subscribers of Statesman will still receive a delivery of printed editions to their homes six days a week along with a digital edition, they will only receive a digital copy of the Saturday edition, according to the article.
“Our commitment to local news remains steadfast,” said Manny Garcia, the executive editor of Austin American-Statesman, “But the platforms on which our community is consuming news continues to evolve.”
The digital replica of the Saturday edition will have the same look and same news as a printed edition but will feature abilities to change text size and share articles on to social media, according to the article.
