Welcome to the new year, new creations, new endeavors, possibilities, determination, strength and a new mind. As we look back and observe the past year and everything that occurred, the new year means a new beginning. The past year has been full of ups and downs, happiness, and joyous times.
Have we had time to reset? Have we had time to set plans for the upcoming year?
When it comes to resolutions, and then breaking them, it is not our intention to make promises and then break them; we have life, and life expectancy sometimes changes the trajectory of our plans. Please let us not punish ourselves because we may not have reached our goals from last year. We often self-sabotage ourselves because we feel awful that we haven’t reached the goals we may have set for ourselves. Mental health deals with psychological, social, and emotional well-being, affecting how we think, feel, and respond. Mental health has a lot to do with our genes, environments, family history, traumatic experience, and how we relate to stressful situations.
This year, I have connected with some families in the community who are enthusiastic about the new year because they have started to change their lives before the new year comes. As we look at the peak of mental health, many people have decided to change unhealthy behaviors that could keep them stagnant. Many want to enter the new year in a much healthier mental place, starting with a mind reset. Shifting for the better is a safe way to make life-changing actions toward healthier well-being. Many practices have opened their doors to provide services for mental health patients; we don’t have to wait because the journey begins now. Setting realistic goals is key to starting off with great habits that can ultimately change our course; this may be better achieved with a licensed professional because resolutions are personal goals and promise to oneself, and many of us need professional assistance to help with the plan and follow through in our everyday life to cope with mental health challenges.
Each new year I would sit and write out my new year’s resolution; each year followed my plans for a few weeks, a month, and a few months but never made it through the year because I had made impractical plans. Many of us can relate to creating a new year’s resolution and not being able to follow through very long. How many made an unrealistic resolution, and then we couldn’t fulfill our goals?
Regarding our health, we must be true to ourselves because each person is different, and our lives differ. One common denominator is the fortitude to meet our goals at our designated time. Most people I know love planning things and following through with those plans, but sometimes we have a detour and must take a different route. I encourage us to set our bar; each time we reach it, we challenge ourselves to meet the next and reach higher levels. Be kind to ourselves and allow ourselves grace if we need it. Allow mistakes and fumbles and allow wins and victories. Give room for growth and pace the journey. Allow sorrow and pain and grief, then give it all an expiration date so healing can begin. Resetting sometimes means decluttering and decompressing and compartmentalizing each traumatic event that happens to help heal correctly before the next event.
Healthy changes can sometimes look different, and they can be overwhelming and make us anxious about stepping into a new beginning because some of us haven’t undergone complete sovereignty. Being enslaved to past experiences can keep us bound and chained to our past; it can cripple and encapsulate us. Release everything old that has no value so the new year can be a fresh start in self-improvement. When I sat down and evaluated my life, I realized I carried a lot on my shoulders; I don’t regret it, but I appreciate that I could. I used to feel flawed and sorrowful for myself, but I had to change how I felt about my journey. I am still learning through personal growth that many strong people feel weak, and every day will offer a new day and more strength to get through that day. I am learning that to much is given, much is required; people are given what they can bear, and it doesn’t feel good most times until we have conquered them. Sometimes I felt lonely and burdened down; I finally realized I had made it to a brighter side. Each year I started looking at what I had accomplished from the previous year, and I appreciated the things I felt I couldn’t perform and the things I could achieve.
The reality is that I could only change things that I could possess tangibly and mentally, but the things I could not change, I allowed them to run their course. We’ve made it this new year, and we can look back and smile because this is a new day and a new year to reset. See a professional counselor if you need help sorting out things within your life. What things can you do this new year to aid in self-care and mental health care to improve your life? Many people have said they have taken mental breaks and deactivated themselves from unhealthy toxicity.
I have deactivated myself from social chaos. I have allowed myself time away from being available for everything and made a conscious decision to be available after I have found peace from a hectic day. I have allowed myself to rest when I have done too much; I decided not to be so engulfed in the businesses that sneak up on me and to shut down so I can recharge.
Let’s celebrate small milestones and use the accomplishment as a blueprint for the successive win. Happy New Year!
