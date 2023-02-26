So many different peer pressures challenge our youth, leaving them feeling as if they will be ostracized if they don’t dress a certain way or act like their peers. They are often bullied and forced into unhealthy friendships and groups to feel accepted, and their talents are often not discovered.
So many of our children suffer from depression and anxiety because they are not a part of their peer’s social groups, and sometimes that invites the wrong crowd to accept them. Experiencing undesirable and unappreciated for being yourself is not considered one of the cool kids; our society has made it easy for bullying and social shaming as a norm. How can we help our children see the precious talents that make them unique?
Children are susceptible to joining gangs, using drugs, and getting into trouble to fit in with their peers. In psychology, we learn that whatever is constantly entrenched in the brain will be believed in the brain. If children feel unwelcome and disliked, they will become isolated and secluded; and until helped, they will feel that they are not good enough just being who they are. They will gravitate towards any crowd that will accept them, including the grooming of a pedophile who will pick up on a child’s valuableness, which includes trafficking. Socialization is the most critical component within our children’s lives and outreach after-school programs and programs integrated within the school system. Ideally, we hope all schools will catch on with Bus Media Center’s program. This program fosters talents within children and helps with counseling if a child needs it.
I had the fantastic opportunity to sit with Keith Rowe, a science and math teacher and owner of Bus Media Center, an incredible after-school program within the community.
Bus Media Center is a digital media, educational facility — a place where the youth will be able to come to the center, and their talents will be utilized to facilitate more of a purpose for the kids.
Bus Media Center prepares the children for their future. One fantastic thing is that the center is accepting Child Care Management Services.
Rowe says Bus Media Center wants to “give everybody a chance to get their youth in and invest into them.”
Rowe goes on to say “We’re going to be working for actual schools, so we’re going to be working with Brookhaven Elementary.”
The center had an event there on Friday. Bus Media teaches youth to become actors and actresses and get the hands-on feel of media and digital education.
As I toured the center, I was pleased to see a production room, a studio, a computer lab, a study lab, a media room and more.
Rowe says that the idea of helping children comes from his faith, and he gives credit to God.
Rowe says, “kids have the cell phone, and they have much idle time, and Bus Media is a place that helps give them that purpose that their parents have a hard time doing because this is a community work where we all take place in doing things in the community, and it takes a village; that’s what we’re doing with the kids.”
Rowe added: “Children can come on the set, sing, and write; we want to give them a shot, and then use what they do to put their hands to work, and when they get the results from work, we give awards here at the center.”
In many cultures, children grow up with ideas and need the support and tools to become inventors. Bus Media is guiding children in learning a trade and skills to teach them to cultivate their gifts even as they grow up with something vital in the era we are in with digital media.
Rowe’s mother, a counselor, has helped with Bus Media and added to the program, which allows those who struggle with suicide. She’s the family psychiatrist, so she’s also helped with life skills and aids different issues that may arise.
Rowe’s daughter is a substitute teacher, and his son is energized by his grandmother, father, and sister and has that same spirit within him that loves to help and teach others.
“It feels good to see what my mom started,” Rowe said. “I see my daughter as a substitute teacher and my sons as creators, so they got a dose of what my mother started, and I think that’s the best thing that we have to give our kids this other stuff, good trades, and skills are good things to give our children.”
Bus Media Center can be found on Facebook and at 3401 E. Rancier Ave, Suite 116, in Killeen.
