Schantel Thomas collum mug

So many different peer pressures challenge our youth, leaving them feeling as if they will be ostracized if they don’t dress a certain way or act like their peers. They are often bullied and forced into unhealthy friendships and groups to feel accepted, and their talents are often not discovered.

So many of our children suffer from depression and anxiety because they are not a part of their peer’s social groups, and sometimes that invites the wrong crowd to accept them. Experiencing undesirable and unappreciated for being yourself is not considered one of the cool kids; our society has made it easy for bullying and social shaming as a norm. How can we help our children see the precious talents that make them unique?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.