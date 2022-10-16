Suicide Prevention Awareness Month was in September, but as so many of us know, people who suffer from suicidal thoughts experience an ongoing struggle.
Many of us are suffering from suicidal thoughts. You are not alone, so let’s journey together and find a breakthrough.
Recently, I had the fantastic opportunity to speak with author and publisher Ashley Booker-Knight, the owner of Word’s Unite bookstore. In part of her interview, she shared an anthology of compiled letters from young girls who share their stories that can help other girls get through similar experiences.
As shared in part in by Booker-Knight’s book “Here I Am,” the collaborative efforts of youth who wanted to tell their stories were undoubtfully striking. It compelled me to write about suicide in this column. The unresolved issues that have filtrated through my mind have been alarming, and they evoked awareness about where I was in my life and finding help before falling so profoundly into depression. “No More Silent Tears,” which is also a TV show KPLE-TV Spectrum channel 45, came from my journey through the aftermath of my abusive experience. I am a woman who conquered depression after being a victim of abuse years prior.
I went through the most excruciating moments a survivor could go through, beyond trying to make it day to day. I was fortunate to have found the help needed before the seeds of suicide were planted. My experiences led me to others who had undergone similar scenarios or other abuses than I had. I met so many beautiful people who are still surviving. I also knew many who didn’t live through their abuse. Some couldn’t bear the pain any longer. In the past few months, I have helped others who have been abused or have had life turmoil that has drawn them so far into their depression that they have become highly suicidal. I have realized that it doesn’t matter what your battle for survival is; it can drive you to mental anguish and feeling helpless, wanting to rid yourself of the pain.
I was on the phone for hours, speaking to a mother about ways to help her child who had tried to commit suicide and had been going through it for years. Her child uses wrist-cutting to rid themselves of their abusive past, and this was the first time the mother found out about the pain her child had encountered, which was hidden for years.
If you learn that someone has gone through an abusive past that hasn’t been resolved, please get involved and find professional help for that individual. If the child has been abused and is afraid to tell someone, it can lead to more problems. Many people I’ve spoken with have complained about taking medication to help with the racing thoughts and suicidal thoughts that clutter their minds or make them feel like zombies: they either stop taking the prescribed medication before it can be acclimated in their system to work, or they don’t want to feel different from everyone else because they must take medication to help with suicidal thoughts.
What are you doing to help yourself or others who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts of suicide? During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and throughout the year, let’s be mindful of those who are suicidal and crying for help. Thoughts are minute-by-minute for someone who is suicidal. It is a daily tug of war. Some days, the desire to live outweighs the desire to give up, and vice versa. Traumatic events further intensify the impact of suicidal thoughts. Educating ourselves on suicide prevention can assist with prevention techniques and bring awareness to our community. There are helpful ways to help dispel more problems that accompany suicide. It can be beneficial and recommended to learn about your mental health and understand that treatments are available to help those who need them.
A therapy known as dialectical behavior therapy. or DBT, is designed to achieve healthy ways to cope, build healthy relationships and normalize emotions. This helps in many ways for people who may face brutal ways of coping. In my research and class assignments, I have learned that this therapy has also been known to help with traumatic stress disorder.
Please speak with your personal trained and licensed professional who is well-versed in this field to help with your individual needs.
Another component is using mindful skills, which teaches ways to live in the moment and not in the past, where the pain originated. DBT also touches on the sensory and emotional aspects. Staying focused includes paying attention to what you see, smell, hear and feel.
Please seek professional help if you are experiencing a suicidal crisis. You are not alone, and there is a lot of help available.
Schantel Thomas is a domestic violence and mental health awareness advocate. She teaches courses for youth at Central Texas College, and hosts a weekly TV show about those issues on Spectrum channel 45 titled “No More Silent Tears.” Thomas and her husband, an Army retiree, have lived and served in Killeen for the past 16 years.
