Schantel Thomas collum mug

Some of us have gone through so much in our lives, which caused significant depression and anxiety. 

We may worry about everything that we do in our day-to-day lives. It’s easy to suppress our feelings, mask hidden sadness, and live tormented by the unknown, fearful of what might happen. With so much information in social media, it’s hard to decipher what is true or false, Uncovering what is beneath what we read or hear is concealed by more news that can be overwhelming and seem catastrophic. It can be too much to bear in one day, and it’s hard to keep a clear head on positive and informative information. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.