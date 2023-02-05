Some of us have gone through so much in our lives, which caused significant depression and anxiety.
We may worry about everything that we do in our day-to-day lives. It’s easy to suppress our feelings, mask hidden sadness, and live tormented by the unknown, fearful of what might happen. With so much information in social media, it’s hard to decipher what is true or false, Uncovering what is beneath what we read or hear is concealed by more news that can be overwhelming and seem catastrophic. It can be too much to bear in one day, and it’s hard to keep a clear head on positive and informative information.
Our lives could feel like breaking news; we could experience many things while conceptualizing what reality is and is not valid. In this era, the overload in social media has affected mental changes due to exhaustion, cycler bullying, depression and anxiety, and other mental health issues.
Social media has been the hub of connecting social conversations without being in the same state or county with others, yet still being able to connect and communicate daily.
So many of us can release our thoughts and express ourselves through social media walls, though this is what so many of us can attest to. The flip side of the effects it can have on our mental health is still being examined thoroughly.
I have always loved being an extrovert when I am out at stores. I am usually quiet, but I love connecting with people in common areas of the community, such as a local store.
I met a beautiful lady named Princess who resided in a nearby city some years ago. I was at a store browsing the shelves when she noticed me bent over in pain. She said “Hello, my name is Princess” I used to have pain in my back, and I couldn’t walk; what’s your story?”
I shared with her how I had gone through a terrible car accident, and I couldn’t walk for months at a time. She began to talk about England, where she was from, and she told me that she had lost her only child years prior. And in that conversation, in the aisle of the store we hugged, and comforted each other with tears in both of our eyes. We exchanged phone numbers and occasionally texted and called each other, which lasted for years after meeting each other. We would talk extensively about what she encountered through her experience of abuse. Princess expressed her anxiety with everyday tasks; she would call me, fearing that when she walked outside, she would be harmed or something would happen. I would redirect her to think of something less stressful to promote an image of brighter, more uplifting thoughts.
Princess often spoke about her mother in England and the pain and abuse she had endured. After her mother passed away, she was excited and felt compelled to move back to England and start her new beginnings’; by inheriting her mother’s heirlooms. She could finally start over and keep her beautiful memories of her child as she began her life back home. In retrospect, Princess had lost people dear to her and was fortunate to start a new beginning. Though life cannot be replaced, she held tight to the celebrations and could find support to help her through the grief she had shared she was going through. Her unhappiness would have her believing that other tragic things would happen; she found it hard to think of the good she had shared that she felt even through her pain.
She would get excited talking about things she wanted to do and accomplish.
Princess often expressed how much she missed her child and how not being close to her family in England made her feel alone; she also talked about things that didn’t occur that she thought would happen. She grew overly concerned about her own life, her fears were attached to her troubled past experiences, and it became difficult for her to think about anything other than the things that she had gone through and how she felt that she would experience a catastrophe, too.
Finally, however, she was able to breathe; she could keep the fond memories of her child and heal from the pain of abuse. I rejoiced in her small win, her breakthrough, because I felt that it could show her that she could have something positive happen for her, inspire her not to give up, and to keep walking in her journey. So many of us suffer from anxiety attacks; we may have sweaty palms, heart palpitations, hyperventilation, rambling thoughts, feeling irritated and on edge, inability to concentrate, or extreme headaches.
Please get in touch with your licensed professionals to be evaluated and receive the proper diagnosis. Let’s investigate an anxiety condition called Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). Psychotherapy is highly considered a treatment for many patients who suffer from generalized anxiety disorder, otherwise known as talk therapy. This technique is to help patients identify and learn tools to help change unhealthy thoughts and behaviors. A professional healthcare provider will also use cognitive behavioral therapy designed to aid with CBT. This is in conjunction with other treatments. This treatment looks deeper into thoughts and emotions and helps unlearn unhealthy thinking and excessive beliefs that impede the ability to think clearly. Psychological issues often come from destructive thought patterns and can be reversed by unlearning those behaviors and discovering better coping methods. Talk therapy has been the best form of therapy because the more we can release, the more we can sort out issues that may lay dormant. Consult with a licensed mental healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis.
By Schantel ThomasNo More Silent Tears
