As a youth, we should feel that we can conquer anything; we should think that the world is our oyster and that obtaining everything within our reach is yet before us.
As a youth, destiny with so many opportunities is behind the door to be successful. As a youth, we should not feel that our prospects can not be our reality. Unfortunately, our children have dreams and aspirations constrained due to abuse.
Let’s talk about a child who is a victim of sexual abuse. Over 10 years ago, my daughter came to me and asked me to help her schoolmate. I never met this child, and my daughter only knew her briefly. I received the phone call confidentially and provided information to get this child to safety. In parallel, many other scenarios would follow, and I would be helping many of my daughter’s schoolmates find a haven. Can you imagine how many children experience abuse?
Abuse among our children is more prevalent today, and many children need our help finding refuge. As a community, how do we preserve the innocence of our children? Children who are supposed to feel safe and protected by the ones they trust find themselves prey to exploitation and abuse. This violence is another silent cry that often is unnoticed or suppressed. Many abused children are told to “keep this secret” or “No one will believe you.”
Unfortunately, many who have found the courage to speak and expose predators are not believed and are told, “it is your fault.”
As a result, the child became ostracized by the person who was supposed to protect them. Many of our youth are left in broken homes and don’t have parents or guardians to provide for or defend them. Most often, our children are left trying to muddle through and battle with anger and displaced emotions, and as a result, their pain becomes detrimental. It is also documented that children display physical or emotional sickness as a cause of their abuse, and the manifestation is presented through illness as a coping defense.
The houses I have visited to do welfare checks on children have been those of children who were neglected. We often hear that our children are our future, but what are we doing to help our future children? Children who grow up in households where they are victims of molestation or incest often think it is an ordinary way of living. They grow with a distorted view, believing that it is love and affection until they are exposed to a healthier lifestyle outside of their homes. Until they are introduced to what a healthy environment looks like and is supposed to be, they still are victims of their circumstances.
Let’s help children living in grave environmental chaos live in better, happier living conditions. Many abused children grow up as dysfunctional adults, so we should be more engaged in their overall health. Mental health is at an all-time rise, and so many of us can attest that most are due to our childhood trauma. As we look further into this ongoing crisis, let us be cognitive of the long-term effects if we don’t help our community heal.
I had a guest on No More Silent Tears recently who finally found peace and could speak more about their troubled childhood. My guest shared that as a child, they knew it was wrong but were scared to tell that they were forced into sexual abuse, often by a relative.
Many, like my guest, have interrelated stories, and this pain intensity still haunts them and is a profoundly deep pain that will not subside. Many others in their adulthood live unable to complete tasks and fulfill life-long goals because of their childhood trauma. Mental health is when victims can’t cope with what has happened to them. Their only outlet or escape is illicit drug addiction or wayward experimental lifestyles, a cycle of abuse with others, depression, PTSD, anxiety, and many other mental health disorders.
If victims don’t find help, they can become addicted to an unhealthy lifestyle. It is vital to reach out to local authorities and seek professional help. The hidden secrets lie quiescent and concealed behind walls — generationally, children who have been abused often become adults in the same cycle of abuse. Once triggered, abuse is the unveiled pain, constantly running deep.
I had a fantastic time interviewing Victoria Menzies and Veronikha Pereyra, who work for Aware Central Texas, a nonprofit organization that provides services for our youth and families. Commercially sexually exploited youth (CSEY) is one of the incredible programs offered to our community. Aware Central Texas is yet another source of resources (working to end the cycle).
As part of Aware Central Texas, this program offers crisis response, advocacy, education, case management, support in justice activities, basic needs, and personal support. Their services cover Bell County, Falls County, Coryell County, Milam County, and Lampasas, which serve survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. This organization and its program aim to meet survivors where they are. Aware Central Texas has many programs to help survivors of domestic violence, offering case management with survivors’ help with protective orders, safety planning, danger assessment, court accompaniment, and emotional support.
For People trying to leave, they help put a plan in place for survivors — giving tools so that a survivor can successfully plan a safe escape. Pererya and Menzies expounded on their mission to help victims and survivors. Veronikha said that many people who are introduced to trauma at an early age are not given and not educated on skills and coping mechanisms on how to deal with those situations; as they grow older into adulthood, trauma is something that they carry with them into relationships and personal relationships and pass on to families.
“That’s when you see generational trauma start to unfold, and part of our mission is to end the cycle of violence,” Menzies said.
Join Aware Central Texas as it presents its Christmas on the Farm Dec. 3 at the Bell County Expo Center. The price is 50 cents per ticket and $2 per family. Bring your families to this special treat by Aware Central Texas.
Aware Central Texas’s 24-hour hotline is 254-813-0968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.