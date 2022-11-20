Schantel Thomas collum mug

As a youth, we should feel that we can conquer anything; we should think that the world is our oyster and that obtaining everything within our reach is yet before us.

As a youth, destiny with so many opportunities is behind the door to be successful. As a youth, we should not feel that our prospects can not be our reality. Unfortunately, our children have dreams and aspirations constrained due to abuse.

