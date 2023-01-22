Self-care is something we all need. When we think of a retreat, we think of self-love, a mental break, and a physical break from the everyday normalcy of our daily life — a getaway and haven to guard our mental health.
Many of us have been on vacation, and we go to a place where we can enjoy the scenery and do things that we don’t do regularly.
I went on a vacation like most of us do and forgot about what I had to face once I returned. Self-care is a place to relax and create memories. When was the last time that you went on vacation? Where did you go? How did you feel once returning to normal daily activities?
Many of us have a family vacation quarterly or every year. Most times, it’s for our enjoyment, but most often, we go for a mental break. Self-care is more than vacationing in a place we have never traveled to or where we usually travel. It’s more to promote a healthy relationship with ourselves and improve our mental health. Instead, our vacation is merely mentally escaping; we travel to a distant land or a different state, and we all can attest that we love to go to places we have chosen to go and spend time away from the business of our life. Self-care is another form of evading, and you can travel and go as far as you want; you can take off as long as you need to exhale and exhale from things that can become so mentally draining.
At the beginning of the year, I didn’t desire to go too far because of my time away from pressing obligations, so I decided to travel a little way to clear my headspace and prepare for my busy, prescheduled new year.
Traveling has always been a game changer with our overall mental stimulation and boosting creativity. We come back recharged and able to concur on some goals that we’ve probably set but haven’t mastered due to stress and our daily events. This time away for me was so enjoyable, and once I returned, I felt that I could breathe because I didn’t feel smothered as if I were suffocating from my daily life. My calendar was packed, and I understood I would be in high gear once I returned for routines and new endeavors.
How can you maintain a healthy escape from the routine of your daily habits? Sometimes going to Barnes & Noble or Starbucks is a quick little mental escape; I can drive or step outside on my back porch, which can be a good break. Some of us like to dive more into hobbies such as painting or hiking, bike riding, or skating. So many things can be our little getaways or vacation for our mental stability.
It has benefited me as an entrepreneur because I love new adventures and highly power-sourced moves. I get excited about recent accomplishments and stay busy on purpose.
I can attest to working many responsibilities at once and fulfilling the operational functions of multitasking; it may not be wise to do so much, so I am learning to balance the things that I love, even when I have carefully examined the cost.
Some of us are fathers and mothers, business owners, single parents, and grandparents who have taken on huge responsibilities. And though many of us are solid and resilient, we still need to take care of our well-being to rest and rejuvenate. Let’s challenge ourselves to get a retinue for self-wellness checks and make sure that we take time out for ourselves; if that means a long calming bath or reading, let’s do it.
Sometimes it can mean not being available for everyone all the time, and sometimes it means disconnecting from distractions and connecting to listening to the wind and learning more about us. This new year I have decided to say “no” or say that I am not available to receive information that is not adding value to my life. I am learning to accept what I can handle and be reserved when my peace is interrupted by chaos.
Mental health breaks can reinforce healthy balance and patterns to create firm boundaries. That can aid in mental awareness of where we are in our process. Planning is another way to help maintain a balance. I spoke with a close friend who told me that she has a planner, and she plans her days with things that keep her focused because life has a funny way of not caring about our goals.
My friend said that even if she must go off-course of her ideas, she can pick back up where she left off because she planned, and she wrote down what she could handle if there were interruptions in her goals that she wanted to reach. She shared that her realistic goals were set as a three-month challenge to read books to be her getaway from her lifestyle, and the three-month challenge has her visiting libraries and reading more when she has a moment during lunch at work.
I found this intriguing because we take reading an actual book for granted in our era of social media. It inspired me to choose my mental escapades and think of myself, my happiness, and my serenity. And how we choose to impact our long-term needs is how we care for ourselves.
Self-care is essential in our daily regimen, and it aids in mental stimulation, which produces strong habits of a healthy lifestyle and making choices that will help better or psychological overall health. Maintaining our happiness is the goal; learning to balance so that our everyday tasks won’t promote depression but will evoke mental stimulation and a healthier way to release stress when we fill the walls caving in. Take a break and feel the wind blowing!
