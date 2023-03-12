We create healthy boundaries and learn ways to encourage beneficial mental health care. How many of us have been in a situation where we helped others, and because we did not create boundaries, we kept being pulled on our heartstrings to be helpful when others needed us? I have often done so because it was in my heart to help. I didn’t realize I needed to give myself time and space; I became fatigued because there wasn’t a balance between giving to others and saying, “No, I am going to choose myself this time.”
How is it that we can be in unhealthy relationships? Rather within a family structure or friendship, we take on the liability of others’ desires over our own, becoming available for others and settling in our current situation. Why do we always manage to take the backseat to our health and wellness?
This is a fractured place where so many of us find ourselves in. Though we are helpers, one to another, and want to display a connection with our hearts and humanity, we forget to take care of ourselves first. I have been in a position of always welcoming and helping others even when I have felt depleted and weary; my heartfelt empathy and compassion exceeded my ability to be everything to everybody when I needed support. I felt guilty that if I couldn’t do what everyone asked of me. I felt like I failed them.
I have also been in situations where I have given myself to others who didn’t change or reciprocate the same care as I have given to them. I wasn’t looking for it in return, but when you don’t have a balance or create boundaries, you could feel unequally yoked or sometimes feel used. We may sometimes put much faith in something or someone that doesn’t change or contribute to adding value to our lives. We must consider determining restrictions on the access we allow others to have to our mental and physical health.
Most of us can attest that instituting boundaries can make us uncomfortable because we spend so little time doing things that help our mental health. Setting boundaries may occasionally mean we have to say “no” to people we would generally say “yes” to.
In coaching in the mental health field, I have learned that this stigma of not creating borders to protect our minds leaves so many of us in stagnation, always working harder yet staying mentally drained. It weighs heavily when we don’t have the fortitude to give our best selves to help. It is a beautiful gesture to help and be there for people, but some of us haven’t taken care of ourselves. There haven’t been any boundaries set. Many of us become attached to unhealthy situations because we feel that the ones we’ve become devoted to; don’t have any other support system. Hence, it’s easier for us to stay in harmful situations and not seek better connections who would respect our boundaries. It is OK to give time to ourselves and forgive ourselves for taking a wellness break. Breathe and work on preserving our health — allowing ourselves a moment to breathe for self-wellness.
Let’s try some self-help exercises to improve and maintain healthy boundaries. Let us try to sit with our emotions, identify, and communicate our needs, wants, and desires better, and be OK if people decide to leave because they refuse to support how we feel. A critical approach for this is the boundary circle. Draw a circle on a piece of paper, and write down everything we need to feel seen, loved, heard, and supported; write down what makes us feel safe inside the circle we’ve drawn; this is an exercise we can visually see and use when words are hard to communicate our needs and desires.
We should write outside the circle anything that will aggressively conflict or could potentially divert from what we have written in our circle. The circle represents peace, happiness, boundaries, security, and protection. It is easy to set limits that we don’t stay consistent in, but let us also write a promissory note within the borders of the circle that we drew and stick to the plan of practicing healthy life-changing habits.
As a mentor, the children at the high school expressed that boundaries were a goal that they wanted to reach and practice because they tried to satisfy their friends. Even when they didn’t want to do things that their friends wanted them to do, they felt that being a good friend meant they had to be there for their friends anytime their friends needed them to be a listening ear or help. They also said that saying “no” would cost their friendship. As I have studied more about this, I also realized that we tend to give so much of ourselves to others that we lose ourselves in showing kindness; this is where it becomes easy for others to take our compassion for weakness and cross boundaries.
Mentally we become distraught because we sometimes feel that we cannot fulfill our obligation as reliable people in other’s lives. We expect others to know how we’re feeling at any moment, but if we don’t communicate with others how we feel, we have become contributors to our problem.
Developing better self-esteem is something that promotes better mental health. How we feel about ourselves matters, and when we don’t set limits, the opportunity to build structure is impeded, and it can hinder us from learning our values and worth. Let us practice being intentional in promoting healthy margins around the perimeter of our hearts to protect ourselves from others who don’t have the most excellent intentions with us. Let us normalize saying “no” in solidarity with our peace of mind.
We will then value who we are, what we want, and our belief systems, and we won’t find saying “no” hard to do. Enhancing our mental and emotional well-being are also beneficial in establishing excellent mental health. Setting boundaries can also include practicing self-consciousness and recognizing who we are and our individuality by listening to our hearts; prioritizing our comfort zones to feel protected and be present with others as we respect their boundaries; doing what makes us feel safe to explore a safety route when others enact their motives with us.
The boundaries we have set can shift and change as we flourish; recognizing and sitting in these emotions is part of practicing how to apply limitations for a healthier lifestyle. We will no longer allow our space to be violated in unhealthy ways because we are now creating boundaries we will enforce as we learn more about what we will or won’t accept in our healthy lifestyle changes.
