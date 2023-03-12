Schantel Thomas collum mug

We create healthy boundaries and learn ways to encourage beneficial mental health care. How many of us have been in a situation where we helped others, and because we did not create boundaries, we kept being pulled on our heartstrings to be helpful when others needed us? I have often done so because it was in my heart to help. I didn’t realize I needed to give myself time and space; I became fatigued because there wasn’t a balance between giving to others and saying, “No, I am going to choose myself this time.”

How is it that we can be in unhealthy relationships? Rather within a family structure or friendship, we take on the liability of others’ desires over our own, becoming available for others and settling in our current situation. Why do we always manage to take the backseat to our health and wellness?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.