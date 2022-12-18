The holidays are filled with many wonderful community members who contribute to the area’s growth and sustainability.
I met Catherine Mason in 2008; she approached my table at a local record store, saw that I was promoting my album, and walked up to me and asked, “What are you promoting?”
I shared with her my new album, and she patronized me and asked me to come see her at KPLE. I obliged, and every other week, I stopped by KPLE to say hello to Ms. Mason.
Her insight and love for the people she met taught me that she was a woman of belief and loved our community. In honoring her legacy, I wanted to speak with KPLE-TV to learn more about one of our community pioneers who were passionate about helping her community heal. I sat with Mr. Kenneth Sorenson, the new general manager at KPLE. A man of great faith who has been a devoted friend to Ms. Mason for years.
He said Ms. Mason has been in this area for a long time; she has helped put this beautiful television broadcasting station together with a couple of other people.
Ms. Mason and original board members Valerie Holcomb and Mitzi Gibson all had unique places to help them form KPLE through faith and God directing them in different ways.
Ms. Catherine’s faith was evident in how she prayed and what she prayed, what she believed; she was praying to God and going to receive from God, according to Sorenson.
People told Ms. Catherine that we needed Christian television in Central Texas. Seeking out an FCC license and going down to Austin to the little raffle, and then by faith having an application in and winning the lottery as it were. Hence, she got the license for the station and then walked it out from there. It seems like easy steps, but if you look at them rationally rather than with faith, you miss the leap it took, according to Sorenson.
Many people who have known her for a long time remember her as a teacher before the television station, and suddenly, she is retiring, and God tells her to start this Christian TV station. Hence, she moves into it by faith, and that’s really what the station is built on, and that’s why it’s a pillar of the community, according to Sorenson.
“Since we’re moving into the holidays, you know, this time of year, the station is heavily involved with Project Angel Tree and making that a success — we’re involved in having school choirs and just opening up to the community to help them put together things for this time of the year but were accessible throughout the year through programs like Attention Central Texas that are available to people to use to access to benefit from us being here,” Sorenson said.
Many of our community residents struggle in this season called seasonal “depression,” which starts in August timeframe, and we are cognitive that some of us combat struggles daily and during the holidays, mainly because whatever we go through in life is an ongoing battle, and a little inspiration and edification is always helpful for us. KPLE-TV has helped many who tune into the station because there is hope for those who seek it and can hear something positive and encouraging.
Many people who watch KPLE can find hope because of the foundation laid with KPLE; we can keep going because we have people speaking life into us over the airwaves.
Sorenson says our motivation for Christian television, just like Ms. Catherine’s motivation is really to have a message of hope regardless of the time of year; a message of hope I remember coming over here when we were doing programming specifically related to post-traumatic stress disorder for the soldiers.
And that’s kind of what this station has done for years.
KPLE is also doing something new to reach more people with their faith and hope.
Sorenson says KPLE-TV will continue doing the great programming it’s always done. And it was given the opportunity to start a live-streaming network called the Christian Revival Network, and it was Catherine’s dream a long time ago to have a global reach.
With the live streaming platform, we’re currently working with various ministries, contacting them and negotiating or setting up contracts to air programming, Sorenson said. Still, the idea is to have programming that will bring hope to Central Texas and worldwide.
The Christian Revival Network is available on Roku, Apple fire on Apple TV, on your Android and Apple phones. Ms. Mason is the author of “His Little Miracle Station,” published in 2009, which is about the life of KPLE, where impossible obstacles have been overcome.
