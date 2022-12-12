Schantel Thomas collum mug

Music therapy is the most effective form of expression. Many people who suffer from depression, anxiety, PTSD, or mental health find music to be used to regulate or as a calming agent. We often negate pain or trauma in unhealthy ways to survive. Sometimes our talents can help us find better ways to navigate our most complex challenges.

Many of my students battling mental health found music therapeutic and aids in other healing pathologies. At the pinnacle rise of mental health within our community, many of us have used our talents and passions to help cope with mental health. I grew up singing in my church choir and youth groups, and my love for music was prevalent; it was something that I would engulf myself in because I understood that music was a part of me that wasn’t just talent; it was my life. I grew up writing poetry which always tuned into music, I would sing the poems that I wrote, and I could hear different instruments. Though I am not an instrumentalist, I am gifted in my musical talents. The fact that I could listen to music was something I realized to be distinctive. When I moved to Germany, I was in an unfamiliar land for three years, and I found that Beethoven helped me during those three years. Music is the universal language that many of us can all connect with. Music challenges us to put our indifference aside and share the harmonic symphony as our voices blend.

