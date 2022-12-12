Music therapy is the most effective form of expression. Many people who suffer from depression, anxiety, PTSD, or mental health find music to be used to regulate or as a calming agent. We often negate pain or trauma in unhealthy ways to survive. Sometimes our talents can help us find better ways to navigate our most complex challenges.
Many of my students battling mental health found music therapeutic and aids in other healing pathologies. At the pinnacle rise of mental health within our community, many of us have used our talents and passions to help cope with mental health. I grew up singing in my church choir and youth groups, and my love for music was prevalent; it was something that I would engulf myself in because I understood that music was a part of me that wasn’t just talent; it was my life. I grew up writing poetry which always tuned into music, I would sing the poems that I wrote, and I could hear different instruments. Though I am not an instrumentalist, I am gifted in my musical talents. The fact that I could listen to music was something I realized to be distinctive. When I moved to Germany, I was in an unfamiliar land for three years, and I found that Beethoven helped me during those three years. Music is the universal language that many of us can all connect with. Music challenges us to put our indifference aside and share the harmonic symphony as our voices blend.
Music heals me; I have realized that I am affluent in my musical gifts, which are the sentiments I can express at any stage of my life. If I needed to be inspired, I listened to music and wrote lyrics that would inspire me; when I was upset, I listened to music that conveyed that feeling; my love language is music. I discovered that music is something that never ages, and it is brand new to different generations. During the pandemic, the world used music as a coping magnesium to help heal the land. We all came together around the world to bind forces, lifting our voices as we rose to a crescendo; everyone logged into social media, and we could all hear one sound with one voice reverberating from county to county. Music has been therapeutically used in the medical industry for various mental health conditions, strengthening us. Many of us with different struggles have found music to help heal us when we are broken. Words are much more powerful than we would ever realize; they have embraced many of us, broken down barriers, and knocked down walls.
After my experience with domestic violence, I wrote a song titled “Silent Tears,” which helped other abuse victims know that they can also safely make it out of their abuse. Someone who heard my music connected with me over social media and said, “I was about to give up, and I heard your music, and it helped me,”
A message from another person said “That was me; I was abused as a child.”
I decided to write about love and being rescued and wrote an album titled “Higher” with some fantastic talented producers out of Dallas-Fort Worth. They surrounded me with music and helped me write about my pain, struggles, laughter, and finding joy through it all. Music is my tranquility, and I have learned much through its sovereignty.
Let’s talk about ways to manifest positivity when we feel shattered and at our lowest.
I had the fantastic opportunity to travel from my home in Central Texas and work with a giant in the music industry. Ty Macklin: a multiplatinum producer and songwriter who has produced music for Erykah Badu, India Arie, Sy Smith, and me, along with many other great talented industry and independent artists.
I recently sat down and spoke with Ty about how music has been healing and used universally and much more by many of us, and here is what he had to say. Ty says, “Music can be therapy people listen to music when they’re feeling good, when they are feeling bad, to sleep, to wake up to, listen to music to shop to; music is motivation.” It’s all a scientific method.
Ty goes on to share: “During the pandemic, I worked on a lot of composition.” His group produced an album of a spoken word titled “Flash In The Pandemic.”
Knowing that music has been a universal language and has kept many of us from giving up, it has also been a way of living for many artists. I used music as my healing agent and benefited from music before and after the world closed during the pandemic.
Ty said “the music industry is ninety percent business and ten percent talent. It doesn’t matter how much talent you have; if you know the business and your marketing and promotion, you can use it; there is no such thing as a bad song because music is subjective. Two people can be in the same room and hear the same song, one person may like it, and another person may not like it because music is subjective. There is no such thing as a hit; the ‘Hits’ are manufactured; if you have a big budget, you can make sure your song is played in front of many ears, it’s a numbers game, and the more ears that hear your song, the more people are going to like it.”
I have been in love with my skills to produce, sing, and write music, and the more I practiced my passion, the more that I was able to use it as therapy for the times that I needed to do more than listen to it, I was able to heal through the very thing that I devoted and invested in. Do you have talents or passions that were therapeutic and have helped you?
Many of us have invested in our passions because when we need to cope or something that makes us feel good, it is that talent or gift that helps us through our most challenging moments. A couple of my favorite songs produced by Ty are ”So Incredible” and “Silent Tears.” Although I have been able to use my passion to heal me, I also learned that I could use the talents that I love to gain financially, too.
What is a skill that you have that has helped you therapeutically heal form? Find ways to cope with talents that you are gifted with.
