The Killeen school board earlier this week approved the dissolution of “standard dress” at Peebles Elementary School beginning with the 2023-2023 school year.
This means starting in August, students in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade at the north Killeen school will not have to wear school uniforms, as currently described in the Student Handbook. This decision was made using a district administration procedure which uses the results of a survey sent home with students for parents to complete.
According to the numbers, the school distributed 430 surveys, and of the 381 that were returned, 158 voted to keep uniforms and 223 voted to do away with the uniform policy. A change to current policy must have at least 51% of surveys completed and returned to be vali
Under the current policy, students at Peebles have to wear a collard shirt everyday that is red, white or blue in color.
Parents should look for the dress code information inside the handbooks to change soon. The first sentence of that code reads: “Students are required to be dressed or groomed in a manner that is clean and neat and that will not pose a health or safety hazard to themselves or others,” which is not likely to change.
Current “Standard Dress” rules are as follows:
Navy or black khaki style pants, shorts, skirts, jumpers or capri pants.
Jeans (without holes) are allowed on Fridays with a Peebles or uniform shirt.
Cargo pants or cargo shorts are not allowed.
Shorts, skirts and jumpers must be knee length or longer.
Pants may not be more than one size too large and must be secured at the waist with a belt.
Collared, white, blue or red. (Solid colors only, no logos)..
Navy, black, white, blue or red without commercial logos.
Hats or hoodies are not allowed to be worn inside of school.
Athletic shoes in any color must be worn daily because students have daily P.E.
Wheeled shoes are not allowed.
Piercings, Jewelry, & Tattoos
Ear piercing are the only visible piercings allowed.
Long chains or hooped earrings are not allowed for safety reasons.
Tattoos, fake or real, are not allowed.
