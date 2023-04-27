Peebles Dress1.jpg

The Killeen school board earlier this week approved the dissolution of “standard dress” at Peebles Elementary School beginning with the 2023-2023 school year.

This means starting in August, students in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade at the north Killeen school will not have to wear school uniforms, as currently described in the Student Handbook. This decision was made using a district administration procedure which uses the results of a survey sent home with students for parents to complete.

