The Nolanville Fire Department did not have any update Monday on the cause of the fire of a house under construction in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville.
The blaze occurred Friday night, and the house was completely engulfed by fire.
The fire, some 200 yards from one which burned Nov. 3, is the third such incident in the same block, and the sixth house under construction to mysteriously burn down since August in Nolanville or Harker Heights.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt did not answer a phone call looking for more information on Monday.
On Saturday, he said, “With these fires, we have not ruled out all possible causes at this time, therefore, we cannot rule out the criminal act of arson,” Mahlstedt said by email. “This in itself does not make it arson, it means the causes are not yet officially determined.”
The dates and locations of the fires of houses under construction are:
Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Aug. 24 in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail in Harker Heights
Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Torino Street in Harker Heights
Oct. 11 near the intersection of Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights
Nov. 3 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Read Sunday’s Herald for more information on the suspicious fires and details from the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office on fires of this nature.
