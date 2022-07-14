Rumors on social media began to swirl Wednesday evening after an emergency vehicle was spotted at an area fast food chain.
In an a Killeen-Harker Heights Facebook group, one person claimed someone died Wednesday at McDonald’s, 630 Indian Trail, in Harker Heights.
Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark countered the rumor in an email to the Herald Thursday.
“I am not aware of a death taking place at 630 Indian Trail (McDonald’s),” Bark wrote Thursday. “We did respond to a reported natural gas leak at that location yesterday evening but found it to be a CO2 leak instead.”
A fire engine was dispatched to the Indian Trail location Wednesday evening, he said.
“When we are dispatched to a gas leak, typically these are natural gas types, we send a single Engine to investigate and that is what occurred last night,” he said. “Information was that the restaurant had been evacuated (unknown amount of people) and remained so until it was cleared by Atmos.”
Bark said Heights crews ensured the fryers and cookers were off, took readings, but did not find any detectable gas.
“After further investigation by our team, they located a hose that had broken away from a CO2 system/bottle and the system was turned off,” he said. “As stated, Atmos also came and took readings and did not find any natural gas readings. The store manager was advised they would need a technician to make repairs but were able to operate the facility otherwise.”
The Heights McDonald’s location was open as of Thursday afternoon.
