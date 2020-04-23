Looks like rain chances are low to none in the Killeen area today and through the beginning of next week, said the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Steve Fano said the Killeen area will “look beautiful” throughout the week.
“As of today it looks like there won’t be a rain chance for the next seven days,” Fano said.
Today is expected to be sunny, with a high near 84 and a low around 62. Winds overnight will be light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Friday looks pretty warm and clear with sunny skies and a high near 90. Temps are expected to drop overnight with a low around 58, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday temps will be lower than Friday’s with a high near 79 with a low around 53.
Sunday will also be sunny with a high near 81 and a low around 60.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 85. Clouds are expected overnight with a low of 67.
Fano said some possible rain chances are expected on Wednesday.
