“After a seasonably cool Monday, a return to above normal temperatures will commence on Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week,” according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth on Sunday.

Monday’s forecast under sunny skies is expected to be near 88 with a low around 64. A mild cold front moves out with north winds shifting from north to east around 5 m.p.h. Monday night will be clear and winds will move back to the south southeast. Tuesday will be warmer with a high near 91 and a low around 67. Winds will continue to be from the southeast at 5 to 10 m.p.h.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

