“After a seasonably cool Monday, a return to above normal temperatures will commence on Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week,” according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth on Sunday.
Monday’s forecast under sunny skies is expected to be near 88 with a low around 64. A mild cold front moves out with north winds shifting from north to east around 5 m.p.h. Monday night will be clear and winds will move back to the south southeast. Tuesday will be warmer with a high near 91 and a low around 67. Winds will continue to be from the southeast at 5 to 10 m.p.h.
“According to the Climate Prediction Center, chances of any 100-plus degree days in the area (Killeen) are extremely low,” NWS Meteorologist Madi Gordon said. “Last year, your area experienced the last triple-digit temperature on Oct. 4, 2021, so it could happen, but is unlikely.”
The system responsible for the cool temperatures will be pulling away from the region, allowing for an upper ridge
to build across the Southern and Central Plains. The building ridge will effectively shut off precipitation chances
across North and Central Texas, as well as keep highs several degrees above seasonal normals, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
“South southeasterly winds will contribute to a bit more humidity in the air, but overall, expect to see heat index values remain fairly close to the actual temperature,” officials said in discussion on the NWS website.
Sunny skies will bring Wednesday’s highs up slightly near 93 with a low around 68. Thursday’s forecast is for more of the same, and Friday temps will climb slightly to near 94 with lows around 71. Next weekend should be hot and dry with clear skies and no rain in the forecast.
“Drought conditions and predictions vary quite a bit in Central Texas,” Gordon said. “All indications favor above normal temperatures this week into the next.”
“Much-needed rainfall occurred again, but totals varied depending on location,” according to an article by Adam Russell, published by TAMU. “Stock tanks caught some runoff but were still in bad shape. Pastures were greening up and will provide decent grazing for livestock soon. Small grain plantings will start soon for grazing. Nearly all cotton fields were zeroed out and shredded or plowed,” Russell concluded.
In Bell County, lake levels have not been affected in any measurable way listing a drop of mere hundredth’s of an inch from last week in both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
According to the Texas Drought Monitor, conditions in Bell County have gone from extreme to severe in most areas, Since this report is presented each Thursday with information gathered every Tuesday, next week’s report may show additional improvement.
