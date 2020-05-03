The record high temperature of 89 degrees for May 2 at Killeen’s Skylark Field Airport is still intact, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday’s high temperature in Killeen reached 88 degrees.
Looking ahead at the forecast for the Killeen area, temperatures could stay in the low- and mid-90s for a couple days before lowering into the mid-80s.
The average high temperature for the month of May in the Killeen area is 85 degrees, NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said Saturday.
Scattered and isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening, with an early 20% projection, according to the forecast.
Sanchez said these storms could be strong to marginally severe with a possibility of some hail.
Rain and lower temperatures are possible into next weekend, according to the forecast.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Friday are:
- Today: High 91, Low 68 - Sunny
- Monday: High 96, Low 70 - Mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 91, Low 65 - Mostly sunny, then 20% chance of thunderstorms
- Wednesday: High 84, Low 63 - Partly sunny
- Thursday: High 88, Low 68 - Mostly sunny
- Friday: High 86, Low 61 - 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.