As it has in previous years, a Texas House bill aimed at providing relief for cities and counties that lose a sizable amount of property tax revenue due to the state’s disabled veterans property tax exemption, appears to have met an untimely end after garnering overwhelming support in the House.
“Well, the bill’s going to be dead,” said Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who authored the bill, in a phone conversation Friday afternoon.
Shine’s district also includes veteran-heavy Harker Heights and Killeen, where many residents qualify for the state’s disabled veterans property tax exemption — allowing such veterans to not pay property taxes on the home they live in. While that helps the veterans, it means less money in the coffers for the cities they live in — property tax money that pays for police, fire, trash and other city-related services.
A veteran’s exemption total depends on his/her disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans who receive a 100% disability rating qualify for an exemption of the total appraised value of the homestead. Veterans who have a lesser rating from the VA receive lesser exemptions based on their rating, according to the Comptroller’s website.
The House refused to concur with a substitute bill from the Senate, and as of Friday, only the House had established a conference committee.
Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, who represents District 24, and is on the Senate’s Finance Committee, said the bill was “dead on arrival” when it came from the House on May 12. The lower chamber had passed the bill by a staggering 136-9 the day before.
Flores, who represents residents in 11 whole counties — including Bell, Coryell and Lampasas — as well as parts of Atascosa and Williamson counties, said the House’s request was “a pretty tough lift” so late in the session, which ends Monday.
The Senate returned the bill to the House last week as a committee substitute that Shine was displeased with.
“From day one, I’ve had conversations with the governor’s office, I’ve met with the governor in his office, I have had numerous conversations with the comptroller’s office through the entire course (of the bill),” Shine said. “And for the Senate not to even have a discussion on this until after we passed it out of the House a couple weeks ago, I consider that just a failure on the Senate’s part.”
Flores authored a companion to Shine’s bill as Senate Bill 748, but after being referred to the Finance Committee on March 1, coauthors to the bill were authorized on March 8 and 21 — the last two actions on it. The bill never received a committee hearing, according to its status on the Texas Legislature website.
“Senate Bill 748 was my first bill filed,” Flores said. “That shows my priority of it; it was a top priority of ours.”
What hung up Flores and the other senators on the Finance Committee, however, was the large price tag associated with the revised House bill.
“When it came over here from the House, it had a $400 million fiscal note, but it didn’t have any money attached to it,” Flores said in a phone interview Friday. “It just said it costs this much, but they didn’t have any money on it. Two weeks from the end of the session, that makes it a pretty tough lift.”
Shine said through his research of the issue, which dates back to the 81st Legislature in 2009, he figured it would take approximately $200 million per year to provide relief to the other counties and cities looking for assistance.
Shine said his first proposed funding mechanism — sales tax revenue from vendors on military installations — would not provide nearly the amount of funding he initially thought it would based on bad data from the Comptroller’s Office. So later, Glenn Hegar, the Texas Comptroller, wrote a substitute to the bill that included a trust fund established by the Comptroller’s office, which would’ve provided $200 million per year, according to Shine.
“Usually, when you have a bill, you have a writer that has the money set aside for it,” Flores said. “That wasn’t done, so to bring it over here to us without the money, it was a pretty tough lift.”
Shine didn’t see it that way, however.
“We didn’t need a budget writer,” Shine said. “The House Appropriations Committee automatically (is) a contingency writer for any bill that has a fiscal note.”
A Fresh Approach
What made the bill different than other similar ones filed by Shine’s Bell County colleague, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, in previous years is that this year’s version looked to tackle the issue at a state level. Central Texas, which is one of the hardest hit regions of the state due to its proximity to Fort Cavazos, had been Buckley’s primary focus in his attempts.
“When I looked at this after redistricting and picking up Nolanville and Harker Heights, I said we got to fix this on a state-wide basis and to provide a better approach to this,” Shine said.
Buckley’s previous unsuccessful attempts would’ve expanded the relief for only a small number of communities, whereas Shine’s would’ve done so for a large number of municipalities and counties in the state.
Property taxes are the primary source of revenue a city or county has, and the passage of the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption in 2009 caused an unintended consequence that resulted in cities and counties losing money that they need to provide better services — such as hiring additional firefighters or police officers.
In 2015, the Legislature approved the reimbursement program, which ensured that cities and counties that abut a military installation and lost a certain percentage of tax revenue from the exemption, would receive a partial reimbursement from the state.
Currently, only five cities — including Killeen and Copperas Cove — receive funds in return from the state. However, those cities say that the state’s current refund doesn’t cover what they lose in property tax revenue due to the veterans exemption.
The current law stipulates that only cities that share a border with a military installation qualify for reimbursement.
HB 1613, as it was written by Shine, took geography out of the equation and simply stated that any city or county that loses 1% or greater of its property tax revenue to the exemption qualify for reimbursement from the state.
Flores said were the Senate to approve the bill, it would’ve left those communities out to dry.
“If we passed it as it was, without an allocation, then with the money that was in the pot — which is about $19 million — it would have to be shared with everybody,” he said. “So that means everybody who’s getting something would get nothing; it dilutes it to nothing pretty much.”
Flores said that other counties he represents — besides Bell, Coryell and Lampasas — are also affected by the lost revenue, but the way he saw the bill from the House, it was not the right fix.
“My other counties are in the same situation as Lampasas,” he said. “We tried to get that, but we just couldn’t; we had about 48 hours to make it happen.”
Senate substitute
Because Flores could not get the same support in the upper chamber’s Finance Committee, the senator said he drafted a substitute just to get it into committee.
“With that price tag, I was not going to get a hearing — period,” he said.
Flores’ substitute would’ve done a couple of things.
First, it would’ve expanded eligibility for reimbursement to all communities within Bell and Coryell counties, thus giving Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Temple and Gatesville needed relief.
Flores on Friday seemed upbeat and optimistic that the bill made it farther in the Senate than any of Buckley’s bills since he secured additional funding in his freshman, 2019 term.
“Yes, it didn’t affect state-wide, but it moved the needle. An issue that was not being considered seriously was now being considered seriously,” Flores said. “It had a hearing before the Senate Finance (Committee), which it never would’ve gotten if I hadn’t done this.”
Second, Flores’ substitute would’ve funneled more money to the newly-eligible communities in Bell and Coryell counties as well as to those that already receive a partial reimbursement.
“Working with my Finance members and with Chairman (Joan) Huffman, we were able to find — together — an agreement to double the amount of funding available to the entities that are already getting the funds,” Flores said. “So it would increase it by $19 (million) times two, that’s what we were able to negotiate — $38 million. But that had to be contingent on the passing of the bill.”
The substitute passed the Senate overwhelmingly, 29-2, on May 22. It was an outcome Flores called “pretty good.”
“Understand now that there were other members similarly situated that said, ‘Well, what about ours?’” he said. “But they understood that the needle was being moved and that we were making progress and they voted for it.”
Shine, on the other hand, was still audibly frustrated that his bill received what he said was a Senate substitute that left out what he and his colleagues were trying to do on a state-wide basis.
“One of our local municipalities said it best,” Shine said. “The substitute that the Senate came up with was another attempt to fix something that was broken with something else that was going to continue to be broken — and they’re right.”
Shine also said the substitute put him in a no-win situation.
“After selling this as a state-wide deal and coming back to the House members and say, ‘Hey, we can’t get this fixed state-wide — oh, but by the way, we’re going to put some more money into my area,’ that’s disingenuous and I’m not going to do that,” Shine said, adding later that his integrity matters too much to him to accept that kind of a substitute.
Not all local residents were pleased with the Senate substitute either.
Howard “Scot” Arey, a Harker Heights businessman and a political activist, said on his Central Texans for Property Tax Reform Facebook page last week that the look on the faces of two Lampasas County commissioners who drove to the Capitol to testify at the Finance Committee’s hearing of the bill was telling of the substitute’s impact.
“The look on the two Lampasas County Commissioners’ faces told a lot — like even the Vice-Chair of Senate Finance who thought the HB1613 was a statewide program, no, this Flores-offered bill was a ‘poison pill’ if there ever was one,” Arey said.
Where to go from here
Flores and Shine have differing views on the way forward to find a solution.
“Now that we’ve raised awareness, I’ll ask for Chair Huffman if we can do a study during the interim, and generally that lays the groundwork for some serious consideration as we move into the 89th Session,” he said. “So we’re a lot farther on this issue than we’ve ever been.”
Shine, meanwhile, said he will continue aggressively attacking the issue, noting that should Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session in the interim after the legislature adjourns on Monday, he will request that the issue be put on the governor’s call.
Shine has said in the past — and again Friday — that the issue is one of the top priorities from the governor’s Committee to Support the Military lists mitigating the impact of the lost property tax revenue as its top priority.
Shine said the Department of Defense uses a surrounding city’s ability to provide services to residents as a factor in its base realignment and closure decisions.
“When I met with (Abbott) in his office close to a month ago, this is what was important to me,” Shine said. “And I told him, ‘Yeah, this is important to us in Central Texas, but this is important to you and your legacy, because you’ve got communities that are struggling with their budgets because of this exemption — and it’s growing. And if you don’t resolve this, you’re liable to lose one of your economic engine’s total impact in the state, and that’s not going to look good.”
Shine said Friday he is convinced he has the backing — along with Flores — of other senators.
“The senators that I talked to over there — (Judith) Zaffarini, (Juan) “Chuy” Hinojosa, (Jose) Menendez — talking to (them), they all said, ‘Hey, this needs to be fixed; we’re all on board,’” Shine said. “And they’ve already told me, ‘If we can get this in a special or if you get this in another session, we would be delighted to get on this and work on it.’”
