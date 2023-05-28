CP House Bill.jpg

A Texas House bill that would address a fix for lost revenue due to the state's disabled veteran property tax exemption appears to be dead.

As it has in previous years, a Texas House bill aimed at providing relief for cities and counties that lose a sizable amount of property tax revenue due to the state’s disabled veterans property tax exemption, appears to have met an untimely end after garnering overwhelming support in the House.

“Well, the bill’s going to be dead,” said Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who authored the bill, in a phone conversation Friday afternoon.

Hugh Shine
Pete Flores

