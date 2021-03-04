No reported winter weather deaths in Killeen, Bell County

Neither the City of Killeen nor Bell County have reported any deaths directly caused by the recent freezing weather system that caused widespread blackouts in the area.
Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said by email on Tuesday that the city of Killeen did not have any deaths caused directly by the storm, and Bell County officials had not reported any such fatalities as of Thursday.
In Travis County, as reported by the Austin American Statesman, the medical examiner’s office was as of Monday in the process of processing at least 86 cases from Feb. 13-20 to determine the causes of death, with 22 of those cases in surrounding counties that don’t have a medical examiner,
