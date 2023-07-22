As summer swelters on, there appears to be no relief in sight from the heat that has remained above triple digits for much of the summer.
Daily high temperatures in the Killeen area are expected to stay above 100 every day this week, with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
“Hot weather can be expected next week across the region with triple digit temperatures becoming common and heat index values between 105-110 each afternoon,” the National Weather Service reported on its website. “The hot conditions are likely to persist through the end of the week. Fire danger will be elevated each afternoon along and west of I-35 where hot, dry and breezy conditions will occur.”
The projected temperatures this week are:
- Sunday: High 102, Low 77
- Monday: High 104, Low 78
- Tuesday: High 102, Low 77
- Wednesday: High 102, Low 77
- Thursday: High 101, Low 76
- Friday: High 101, Low 77
The perpetually hot and dry conditions have made drought conditions in Central Texas drastically worse.
Rains earlier this year helped lessen the impact of a severe drought last summer, but those drought conditions are creeping back into the local counties.
As of Thursday, much of Coryell County and a large chunk of Bell County are under Extreme Drought conditions, the fourth-highest level of severity of five levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Much of the rest of the area is in Severe Drought conditions, according to the map that is released every Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.