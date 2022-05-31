The Texas A&M Board of Regents announced Tuesday that it will not increase tuition for Fall 2022. The news impacts new and continuing students at all 11 universities in the Texas A&M System, including Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
“We recognize there is inflation for running universities, but there is inflation on families and students as well,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “We’ve decided to manage our costs rather than raise tuition.”
Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Dr. Marc Nigliazzo applauded the decision, adding that the university was proud to be a part of Texas A&M University System and the recent decision.
“We believe in the promise of access to undergraduate and graduate degrees,” Nigliazzo said. “That was the inspiration behind our creation in 2009, and it will always be the centerpiece of our mission.”
Sharp credited the A&M System’s ability to manage its costs to the state’s elected officials who appropriated more money for higher education last year as well as the A&M System’s conservative fiscal management.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index peaked at 8.5% for the year ending in March 2022, the largest 12-month advance since December 1981.
Annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3% in April, but some economic sectors continued to see higher increases than the overall inflation rate. In April, energy prices were up 30.3%, food at 9.4%, new vehicles at 13.2% and shelter at 5.1%.
A&M-Central Texas has been recognized by the Higher Education Coordinating Board website, College For All Texans, which has documented the University’s tuition and fees as the second lowest in the state. More information is available at: http://www.collegeforalltexans.com
According to information in Tuesday’s announcement, the Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion.
Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year.
Systemwide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.
