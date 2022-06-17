Fort Hood officials did not update the containment status of the three wildfires post firefighters have been battling this week.
Firefighters had gained ground on containing three wildfires at Fort Hood on Thursday.
As of the last update, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Wildland Management Area fire, which is estimated at 250 acres, was 90% contained, Fort Hood officials announced. Another 80-acre wildfire in the vicinity of Clabber Creek Multi-Use Range was also around 90% contained.
A third fire on the firing ranges near Blackwell Mountain was 60% contained, officials said. That fire was estimated to be 60 acres.
“Firefighters will continue to utilize aerial suppression from CH-47 and UH-60 helicopters to drop water on hot spots and dozers for ground attack operations as needed,” Fort Hood officials said.
Mutual aid from surrounding communities and the Texas A&M Forest Service were not required Thursday, officials said.
