The Killeen Fire Department did not provide an update on the mobile home fire in Killeen that left one dead last week.
The call for the fire came in just before 6 a.m. Thursday, at 505 Dimple St. in the Oak Springs mobile home park, near South Fort Hood Street.
One person was killed in the blaze and a man was transported to AdventHealth with lacerations and smoke injuries. The name nor gender of the person who died has been released.
Calls to the fire marshal’s office were not returned Monday.
