Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no Veterans Day parade in Copperas Cove this year. The parade had been slated to happen Saturday.
On Oct. 20, Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz made the decision to cancel the parade, according to the website for VFW Post 8577, which hosts the annual parade.
Diaz said in a statement that a mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott gives her the burden of reviewing and authorizing outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people.
“While it is my desire to allow people to recreate and gather as they wish, I take the health and safety of our citizens very seriously,” Diaz said in the statement.
She said the decision to cancel the Veterans Day parade was a difficult one and was not taken lightly.
“The primary reason for disapproval was simply the size and reach of the parade,” Diaz said. “As a team we did not feel proper social distancing could be maintained either by participants in the parade procession or spectators along the parade route.”
The route covers approximately one and a half miles.
The date for the 2021 parade is still to be determined, the post’s website says.
Prospective entrants for the 2021 parade can already begin signing up for it at the VFW’s website at http://www.vfw8577.com/veterans-day-parade.html.
