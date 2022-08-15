MONEY
Herald | File

As the city of Nolanville prepares its budget for public adoption and students return to school, many current and prospective homeowners are checking their pocketbooks make sure they can meet their bottom line.

Every homeowner’s basic costs will vary from house to house, but the following is a rough estimate how much it costs to live in the city of Nolanville, on average.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.