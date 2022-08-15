As the city of Nolanville prepares its budget for public adoption and students return to school, many current and prospective homeowners are checking their pocketbooks make sure they can meet their bottom line.
Every homeowner’s basic costs will vary from house to house, but the following is a rough estimate how much it costs to live in the city of Nolanville, on average.
According to the Texas Real Estate Center, the average home within the Killeen-Temple Metro Service Area, which includes Nolanville. costs roughly $195,920 as of the second quarter of 2022.
Currently, Nolanville residents may expect to see themselves taxed by up to eight entities, those being the city of Nolanville, the Killeen Independent School District, CTC, Bell County, Bell County Road operations, the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District and Water Control and Improvement Districts #3 and 6.
Picking apart each taxing entity, the Nolanville City Council has proposed a tax rate of 44.41 cents per $100 valuation, KISD has proposed a tax rate of $1.016 per $100 valuation, and Bell County recently proposed a property tax rate of 33.93 cents per $100 valuation. WCID #3 is proposing a 3.78 cents tax levy. A copy of the WCID #6 2023 budget was not available by the time of publication, however, the district levied a tax of 2.66 cents in 2022. Finally, the Clearwater UWCD has not filed its 2023 budget for public display. In 2022, the district levied a tax of 0.03 cents. The Bell County Road operations tax has been rolled into the overall Bell County tax rate.
All together, Nolanville residents can expect a property tax rate of 1.969765 cents per $100 valuation, based on current data. For the average home, which the Texas Real Estate Center appraises at $195,920 taxable value, that comes out to approximately $3,859 a year, or $321.60 a month, before deferments. For a home worth $150,000, property taxes would come out to $2,954, or $245.22 a month, while a $100,000 home would expect to pay roughly $1,969. or 164.08 a month.
WCID #3, which is the primary water supplier to the Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville area, charges a flat rate of $30.70 for water and $27 for wastewater, for a total non-defrayed cost of $57.7 per month, or $692.4 annually.
Electricity varies wildly per household, and trash services have been contracted out to Texas Waste Solutions, a third party waste management company — costs are not available online for this service.
In total, Nolanville homeowners can expect to pay as much as $3,859 annually for a $195,920 home, $3,647 for a $150,000 home, and $2,662 for a $100,000 home, before electricity and trash services costs.
