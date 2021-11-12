Nolanville residents and businesses under a boil-water notice issued Wednesday no longer have to boil their water, according to the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.
The boil-water notice was for residents living on the north side of the railroad tracks in Nolanville and the Cefco Store on South Main, WCID-3 said in a news release Friday.
“On November 10, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system, Bell County WCID #3, to issue a Precautionary Boil Water Notice to inform our customers living on the North side of the R.R. Tracks in Nolanville and the Cefco Store on S. Main that due to an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption,” WCID-3 said.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality testing. Returned lab results indicate that the water does not require boiling as of November 12, 2021 at 10:25 a.m.”
