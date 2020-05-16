NOLANVILLE — When Gov. Greg Abbott issued his executive order on March 19 that shut down her business due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, Nolanville resident Joni Kelly was not particularly happy about it, but she was outraged at the language he used to describe her profession.
“The governor, with his announcement, probably infuriated every massage therapist in the state of Texas when he referred to us as massage parlors,” Kelly said. “Excuse me, I’ve worked too damn hard to be referred to as a parlor owner. I am a licensed massage therapist, and I don’t just grope people.”
Part of Abbott’s order stated:
“In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.”
A massage therapist for 21 years, Kelly has lived in Central Texas since 1975. The 64-year-old grew up in California, came here with her military husband, and went back home for a while after the couple divorced.
“I tried living back there for 10 months, but I missed Texas, so I had to come back,” she said. “I realized that I had actually already become a Texan at heart.”
Kelly has three children ranging in age from 26 to 44, and all are doing well as the crisis enters its third month.
“My son has a job that is D.O.D.-related, so he’s still working, and there’s actually been more work for him, because he’s in a production-related type of field.
“My daughter who lives here in the area … she and her husband had just opened up a restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday this year, over at the VFW in Harker Heights (“Uncle Chewie’s Grill”) and it was going gang-busters great. They were able to keep going for a while, doing deliveries and such, but they ended up having to close their doors the beginning of April. So, it’s been a hardship for them, but they’re looking forward to re-opening mid-May.”
“My youngest daughter is in the Dallas area with her husband, who is in chiropractic college. She had already temporarily closed her massage therapy business at the end of last year, in preparation for the birth of her first child. They’re doing OK.”
The kids are all right, but mom has struggled since her home-based business, A Soothing Touch Massage, has been shut down. She turned to her neglected part-time Neora business selling health care products, resurrected her rusty seamstress skills to help make ends meet, and has also taken some online continuing education classes to help improve her massage craft.
“I figured just because I physically can’t give massage doesn’t mean I can’t improve my skills.
“I also took out my sewing machine and a bunch of quilting material that I hadn’t used, and decided to start making face masks, so I’d at least be doing something productive. I donated a bunch to the Nolanville PD and City Hall, and then people started asking me if I’d sell them. I said, sure, so I just went with the going dollar amount that everybody else was selling them for. After I made it through the first week of trial and error, making mistakes and what-not, I finally started managing to get the hang of it. So, that’s been helping.
“I’ve been blessed because I’ve also had help from my family, church, friends and clients, extended family, who have all provided a way for me to pay my bills.
“I’ve heard plenty about hair stylists and nail techs and cosmetologists who are frustrated with not being able to work, but I hardly hear anything about massage therapists. We are in the same storm, and often times, hurting even more.
“All of those other businesses … those that I know who do facials are selling facial kits. Those that I know who are nail techs are selling manicure kits. All of these people in those lines of business have some way or another to be able to sell and make extra money. When it comes to massage therapy, the majority of us don’t have an item to sell.”
Not only is she hurting financially, Kelly said, but not being able to see her regular clients who depend on her treatments to relieve and manage sometimes severe pain is frustrating. She normally has 25 regulars, some of whom have weekly appointments, some every other week, and some monthly.
“I’ve had people calling at least every other day, asking if I can give massage.
“I work with a lot of elderly clients who don’t look at what I do as a luxury. They are looking at it as a necessity. They are aching, and in pain, and my hands are tied. I can’t do anything to help them. If anything at all, that absolutely breaks my heart more than the fact that I can’t make any money.
“These are people I have spent years developing a one-on-one relationship with, and I know what they’re going through. It’s agonizing to know I can’t help them.”
Help may be on the way, however, as Kelly was notified April 22 that she could begin offering massage services again, but only if it is determined by a physician to be “medically necessary.” Services intended for “general wellness or other non-medical” reasons continue to be prohibited.
“I’ve been actually trying to figure out how to go down and camp out on the governor’s front steps, to convince him that if grocery stores can be open, (and) if all of these other places where dozens and dozens – if not hundreds and hundreds – of people are walking through and not keeping any physical distance from each other, why can we not be open?
“I need to get back to work. I’m ready now.”
