NOLANVILLE — Two new businesses are close to being completed in Nolanville.
These businesses are part of a three-business strip center that will have a Subway, a Donut Palace and the regional office for Subway, which has stores throughout Bell County and beyond, according to Nolanville Economics Development Manager Kerry Fillip in a previous interview.
On Wednesday, construction workers were seen adding an overhang for the Subway drive-thru in the new building on the immediate western side of Cefco on Main Street. The new building will also house Subway’s regional headquarters and the donut shop, which put up a new sign recently.
Residents can now apply to work at Donut Palace by calling 254-634-2882, according to a sign on the building.
Nolanville officials could not immediately be reached for additional comment on Wednesday.
There is another construction project being built beside the new Subway strip center. The company doing that project — BA Emmons Homes — is building a strip of retail and office space for rent. In a previous article, co-owner Michael Emmons said he expected construction to be complete in 90 days; however, his prediction now extends to six months from now.
“Things are going very slow. We are currently waiting on metal frames to come in.” Emmons said Wednesday. “It is really just a labor shortage that is affecting the construction.”
The company has leased out 3,400 square feet of the prospective office and retail space, according to BA Emmons’ Associate of Brokers and Services, Derek Tanksley, and is currently negotiating with two other companies. He did not say which businesses may be moving into the location.
