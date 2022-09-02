NOLANVILLE — Sparks flew this week as the Nolanville City Council addressed a recent power outage that affected more than 2,000 residents in the city.
“For four years, I’ve called about clearing that line, and for four years I’ve heard excuses,” Councilman James Bilberry said. “I’ve lived in Southeast Texas for years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Oncor regional manager Jose Guzman said the Aug. 19 outage affected approximately 2,200 residents after a driver ran into a critical point in the system’s infrastructure. A subsequent outage just days later cut 600 residents from the electric grid.
“We recognize the impact this has on our customers,” Guzman said to the City Council at its Thursday night meeting, adding that the “poles and wires company” is in the process of determining the best path forward.
However, Guzman’s statement did little to calm the City Council members, who each stated that the complaints they have heard from their neighbors regarding Oncor’s power outage are regular and constant.
“Something needs to happen,” Mayor Andy Williams said.
Similarly, Councilman Butch Reiss said “our residents aren’t bigwigs, but they deserve your best.”
Guzman remained largely silent as the City Council vented its frustration at Oncor’s failure to conduct preventative maintenance on the second line that fell the week of Aug. 21. Guzman promised to continue to work as an intermediary between the city of Nolanville and Oncor to facilitate proactive solutions.
Councilman David Williams asked that Oncor return on a monthly basis to provide a regular update and to create a bridge of communication between the two entities.
“I think that it’s important that we can say ‘No one lost power for a whole month,’ and then Oncor can come and brag to the citizens,” he said. “Or, ‘This many citizens lost power for this month and this is why and this is what we’re doing to fix it.’ I’d like to see that. People are losing access to breathing apparatus, equipment; it’s not just comfort.”
City Manager Kara Escajeda said she was unsure what power she may have to compel Oncor to attend Nolanville’s City Council meetings, and no confirmation was provided from Guzman whether the company will comply with Councilman Williams’s request.
Other items
In other business, the council authorized the pursuit of a grant program that, if Nolanville is approved, will help the city renovate the railroad crossings on 5th Street and Main Street. Escajeda added that the renovations may include the creation of quiet zones.
In addition, Brian Grisham, a local mortgage broker, was approved to sit on the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation Board.
Finally, vaping will no longer be allowed at Nolanville’s parks. The updated parks use ordinance, previously a point of contention, was approved unanimously on Thursday. The ordinance now reads that “No smoking or vaping” is allowed at Nolanville’s parks.
Budget
The 2022-23 fiscal year city budget was ratified Thursday in a unanimous decision.
The balanced budget totals $2.7 million and rests on a presumptive 44.41 cents per $100 valuation. The tax rate, which will be voted on Sept. 15, will raise more than $235,000 in additional revenue compared to last year.
Councilwoman Joan Hinshaw did not attend the meeting.
