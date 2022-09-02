Power lines

During a Nolanville City Council meeting Thursday, city leaders talked about problems with Oncor power lines and periodic outages, which they say is a recurring issue.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

NOLANVILLE — Sparks flew this week as the Nolanville City Council addressed a recent power outage that affected more than 2,000 residents in the city.

“For four years, I’ve called about clearing that line, and for four years I’ve heard excuses,” Councilman James Bilberry said. “I’ve lived in Southeast Texas for years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.