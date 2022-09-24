trainwhistle 2.JPG

Chloe Darling throws her hand up as she rides a mechanical bull at the Train Whistle Jamboree in Nolanville on Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

NOLANVILLE — Despite the heat, the Train Whistle Jamboree was packed with families looking to spend Saturday surrounded by music, animals and food.

Final numbers for the event were not available by the time of writing Saturday afternoon, but a Nolanville spokeswoman said that more than 100 families showed up in the first hour of the event, which lasted from 5 to 9 p.m.

jdowling@kdhnews.com

