NOLANVILLE — Despite the heat, the Train Whistle Jamboree was packed with families looking to spend Saturday surrounded by music, animals and food.
Final numbers for the event were not available by the time of writing Saturday afternoon, but a Nolanville spokeswoman said that more than 100 families showed up in the first hour of the event, which lasted from 5 to 9 p.m.
“We’re just looking for some family fun,” Anna Mathis said.
Families roamed the grounds at City Hall, perusing vendors selling clothing, thermoses and other items. Smaller children played on large bounce houses or in the petting zoo, which was full of chickens, ducks, rabbits and baby goats. Nearby to the petting zoo were donkey and horse rides.
Several Nolanville residents tried their hand at mechanical bull riding and ax throwing — though not at the same time.
Helping residents beat the heat was the Nolanville Lions Club, who provided snow cones. Other residents enjoyed barbecue, pizza and more food options.
Playing live music at the event was Jon and Faith Austin and Michael Carabelli.
“The event is going great,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler. “I can’t say enough about our staff who pour their heart into this event every year.”
Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Ramsdell, who attended the event, said he most looks forward to “seeing everyone come together.”
In total, the jamboree was made possible by 18 sponsorships, the largest of which was Great Escape Central Texas: Killeen, located at 4400 E. Central Texas Expressway.
