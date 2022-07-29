Filings for the Nolanville City Council Nov. 8 election is open.
The three seats up for grabs are those of mayor, held by Andy Williams, as well as the Place 1 and 3 seats, held by Joan Hinshaw and Patrick Ramsdell, respectively. To date, only Ramsdell has submitted his application to run for reelection, city officials said early Friday.
Nolanville City Council members may serve up to four consecutive two-year terms, per the city charter.
The deadline to submit an application to run in the November election is Aug. 22. The filing period began last week.
To file for the election, candidates must have lived in Nolanville for at least the past 12 months, be a registered voter and be at least 21 years old, according to a city document.
Election filing has begun for municipal and school board elections, and so far, in Copperas Cove, two incumbents have filed in each race.
In the City Council race, Shawn Alzona, current sitting councilman for Place 3, and Dianne Campbell, sitting councilwoman for Place 5 have filed for reelection, according to the city.
Also up for election is the Place 4 seat, currently held by Jay Manning, which will be a vacant seat. Manning is term-limited and cannot file for reelection.
Council members in Copperas Cove can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
Along with Copperas Cove City Council, filing for the Copperas Cove ISD school board is also underway.
Places up for election on the school board are Places 3, 4 and 5, held by trustees Mike Wilburn, Board President Joan Manning and Jeff Gorres, respectively.
As of Thursday afternoon, Manning and Wilburn had filed for reelection.
