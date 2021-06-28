The Nolanville City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St., to possibly designate the Woodlands as Nolanville’s first Neighborhood Empowerment & Reinvestment Zone (NEZ).
The area, within the Nolanville city limits, was formerly known as the Plaza.
According to a news release from the city, the designation is the next step in incremental improvements made over the past five years to improve the health, safety and quality of life for its residents.
Previous projects in the Woodlands included four grants to improve Monarch Park facilities and to provide afterschool care in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club.
Wastewater line replacements were made in the southern half of the development, while the north side will be completed pending a grant submitted by Water Control Improvement District #3 in collaboration with the city, the release stated.
A livability project is currently under construction that will provide a sidewalk and bike lanes through the Woodlands from Avenue H to Monarch Park.
Other enhancements will include neighborhood identity through signage and a covered bus stop/mail distribution unit. Area side streets of the Woodlands, aptly named after trees, are being reconstructed incrementally as funding becomes available.
According to the release, Chapter 378 of the Texas Local Government Code allows a municipality to create an NEZ when a “...municipality determines that the creation of the zone would promote: an increase in economic development in the zone; an increase in the quality of social services, education or public safety provided to residents of the zone; or the rehabilitation of affordable housing in the zone.”
Examples of incentives offered by the City of Nolanville to encourage rehabilitation and new construction include tax abatement agreements, fee waivers and release of existing city liens.
More information can be found at the City’s website nolanvilletx.gov, where residents are invited to comment on the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.