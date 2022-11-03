NOLANVILLE — Two measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of residents at Nolanville’s mobile home parks were passed during the City Council’s regular meeting Thursday.
The first ordinance establishes a requirement for mobile home parks to complete a certificate of occupancy, which will include a health and safety inspection from Nolanville’s Public Works department.
In addition, the certificate costs $40 to obtain, which Council member David Williams said will inevitably be passed on to residents.
The second ordinance requires all commercial businesses in the city of Nolanville to obtain a business license prior to their operation.
Not everyone was pleased with the move, as the manager of another mobile home park, Pecan Village, told the City Council that her park is being punished for the actions of “other communities.”
“I understand why you’re doing this, because of how some communities are, but my community is being penalized,” Louann Llabato said. “My community is not that community.”
The City Council also invited the residents of Cimarron Park Estates mobile home park to air their grievances during a workshop following the regular meeting.
In other business, the City Council affirmed the creation of two committees discussed last week. The two committees, the Public Art Advisory Committee and the Stable Housing Advisory Committee, were established to facilitate the creation and management of public art within the city, and to find resources to combat homelessness in Nolanville.
The Stable Housing Committee saw some friction, as Councilman James Bilberry pointed out that the ordinance included founding members, meaning that an ordinance amendment would be required to appoint or remove members in the future.
Additionally, Bilberry pointed out that the committee required members to attend in person and that one of the founding members, Councilwoman Joan Hinshaw, has not attended a City Council meeting in person for over a year.
The City Council ultimately decided to pass an amended version of the ordinance, which struck the requirement for members to attend in person, remove the names of members and established two-year term limits.
Finally, the City Council tabled an ordinance ratifying rate increases through Texas Disposal Systems, a waste disposal company that has recently raised waste disposal rates for residents in the city of Nolanville.
Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Ramsdell proclaimed November as National Diabetes Month in the city of Nolanville, and Mayor Andy Williams recognized residents Misha Johnson and Jessica Navarro for their work in supporting the community of Nolanville.
