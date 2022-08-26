LOCAL GOVERNMENT

NOLANVILLE — Meeting for the first time since May, the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation covered topics such as the Nolanville connectivity project, a new tenant for the business incubator at the old city hall and the search for a new economic development coordinator and a Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator.

According to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, the previous economic development coordinator was also in charge of the Keep Nolanville Beautiful program. Moving forward, the EDC is seeking two separate leaders to take each position, though the Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator will be a part-time position.

