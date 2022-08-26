NOLANVILLE — Meeting for the first time since May, the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation covered topics such as the Nolanville connectivity project, a new tenant for the business incubator at the old city hall and the search for a new economic development coordinator and a Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator.
According to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, the previous economic development coordinator was also in charge of the Keep Nolanville Beautiful program. Moving forward, the EDC is seeking two separate leaders to take each position, though the Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator will be a part-time position.
A new business is coming to city’s Main Street. While the EDC is not releasing the name of the new business which will take up residence at old city hall, 204 N. Main Street, the corporation confirmed during its Thursday meeting that it will be a boutique, offering nail and waxing services.
In other buisiness, the EDC agreed Thursday to fund $50,000 of the $99,200 Old Nolanvile Road bridge project. The project is a joint venture between the city of Nolanville and the Nolanville EDC.
In addition, the car charging station for electric vehicles was approved by the City Council and will no longer be located at City Hall. Instead, the station will be built at old city hall, and the EDC will pay $2,338 a year for the project’s five-year service agreement.
“It’s an area that’s going to see a lot of traffic,” Escajeda said. “It just makes more sense to place it there.”
The EDC also approved a $2,500 service agreement with Resimplifi, a property data listing service. The service will compile commercial building data for public access on the EDC website.
“It’s a pretty good bargain,” Escajeda said. “They want to use Nolanville as an example for other cities.”
According to the EDC, the Wonderpass project — a beautification project for the area below the Interstate 14 overpass on Main Street — isn’t fully complete. The EDC held a brief discussion on Thursday regarding the possibility of purchasing public art for the project. Whether the art is in the form of a sculpture or a mural is still a point of debate.
Discussion of two items, including a progress update on the search for an Economic Development Coordinator and whether or not to fund the Keep Nolanville Beautiful Coordinator position were held in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.