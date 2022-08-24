After two canceled meetings in a row, the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
During the meeting, the Nolanville EDC is slated to discuss the Avenue G connectivity project, “Nolanville gateway” sign plans and to hear progress updates on the ongoing search for an economic development director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.