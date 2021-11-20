NOLANVILLE — Residents of Nolanville and neighbors gathered in the front yard of the Flores family Saturday morning as representatives from the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity were beginning to raise the walls of the new house they are building for the family.
It was a joyous occasion, as families and neighbors ate donuts and sipped coffee before they began to help the family construct their future new home.
Natalia Flores, along with husband, Joshua, and their kids worked along with volunteers as they began erect the walls of their house.
“It’s a blessing because we did not expect at all to get approved for the program, but we were the first family to get their ours in within less than a month,” said Natalia Flores. “We also had our family and friends come out and volunteer, but we would do the same for other families as well that were also struggling.”
While things weren’t exactly easy for Natalia and Joshua Flores, raising their four kids in a small home. But with their new home getting built, they expect things will get just a little more easier for them.
“It is a very big blessing for military families and families like us where it’s six of us in a small home, but we are very happy for today,” said Natalia.
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian housing ministry with a purpose of building homes, communities and hope in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity began in 1994 and have been going ever since with their mission to build 50 homes every five years.
The family also said that the city government of Nolanville has been a major help to them as well, such as getting them into contact with Habitat for Humanity and giving them the approval to begin construction of their new home.
The organization hopes to be finished with construction in 10 to 12 weeks so the Flores family can move in.
