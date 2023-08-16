The new Nolanville Fire Department, currently headquartered at Nolanville City Hall — 101 N. Fifth St. — is accepting applications for part-time firefighters.
The starting salary is $16 to $18 per hour with a choice of 12- or 24-hour shifts, according to the city.
The department is looking for individuals who are passionate about serving the community and will ensure safety of residents in the area, according to a Nolanville news release on Wednesday.
“Our department is dedicated to safeguarding the lives and property of our community members,” said Nolanville Fire Chief Robert Cunningham. “We’re seeking committed individuals who are ready to make a meaningful impact through their expertise, dedication, and service.”
Cunningham was named the city’s first fire chief in May. He served previously for the Killeen Fire Department for more than 26 years.
The department is looking for applicants with the following qualifications:
Possession of a valid EMT-B or paramedic certification
Completion of firefighter training or certification
A class B exempt drivers license
Be able to complete a criminal history check
Individuals can submit applications and proper documentations at City Hall. For more information contact the Nolanville Fire Department at 254-698-6335.
The city currently uses the services of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, and is expected to transition to the new city department later this year.
