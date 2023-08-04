Nolanville city officials want to move away from the existing Bell County fire department that serves the Nolanville are, and create a bona fide city fire department with both paid and volunteer firefighters.
The new department will be known as “Nolanville Fire Department and it will also include the use of Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department,” Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said in an email to the Herald Friday after the city issued a news release on the issue.
“After a thorough evaluation of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue’s performance and financial practices, the City of Nolanville determined earlier this year that it is in the best interest of its residents to transition to a more reliable and transparent fire department consisting of paid and volunteer firefighters to assume fire and rescue responsibilities in the community,” according to the news release. “Additionally, like many communities around the country, Nolanville has encountered the side effects of the nation’s rising medical transfer costs when the City’s long-time ambulance company, Acadian, increased its fees from $60,000 per term to an alarming $60,000 per month.
Contract bids were accepted from other ambulance companies, all coming back with similar estimates. This substantial cost escalation has prompted Nolanville to integrate medical response services into the newly formed fire department.”
Escajeda said Nolanville’s contract with Central Bell Fire and Rescue ends on Oct. 1.
“By combining fire and medical response capabilities, Nolanville seeks to optimize emergency services while effectively managing the financial impact on its residents,” the news release said. “The City has coordinated with county dispatch services to ensure that patient transport is handled by neighboring departments and local private services, to include Acadian, providing mutual aid until the Nolanville Fire Department can respond by ambulance themselves.”
The shift to a “combination Fire Department has long been in the City’s growth plans and is a strategic move to enhance public safety and uphold the highest emergency response standards,” according to the release. “As this transition unfolds, Nolanville remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the needs of its residents and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a smooth and effective implementation of our Fire Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.