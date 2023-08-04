Structure Fire

Central Bell County Fire & Rescue personnel respond to a structure fire in Nolanville in this Herald file photo.

Nolanville city officials want to move away from the existing Bell County fire department that serves the Nolanville are, and create a bona fide city fire department with both paid and volunteer firefighters.

The new department will be known as “Nolanville Fire Department and it will also include the use of Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department,” Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said in an email to the Herald Friday after the city issued a news release on the issue.

