NOLANVILLE — There was not a lack of volunteers at the Nolanville Food Pantry Thursday to help distribute Thanksgiving baskets of food to local residents.
Mary McDonald, the food pantry director for the past 24 years, is the driving force behind the success of the food drive that was expected to giveaway 90 bags of food Thursday afternoon.
McDonald told the Herald that, “We’re going to have plenty for everybody and that includes giving away turkeys and hams in addition to bags filled with all the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner.”
“All volunteers are working well together and we’ve had more than usual,” she said.
The food giveaway is a success because of the cooperation of people in the community who work at the pantry and the amount of donations of money and church pastors who spend their time picking up food and delivering it to the pantry, officials said.
“I have neighbors who drive by the pantry all the time and hand me cash and food donations. We couldn’t do it without them,” McDonald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.