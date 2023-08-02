More cities in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area are publicizing their Stage 2 water restrictions while Belton Lake continues to dry up.
On Tuesday, the lake measured 62% full, which triggered the Stage 2 measures.
Stage 2 restrictions usually target a total of a 10% reduction in water use.
Each city which uses water from the lake is expected to issue its own water restriction measures that will result in a 10% reduction in usage. Because each city has its own ordinances and drought contingencies, measures may differ from city to city.
On Wednesday, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 — which supplies the drinking water for the Nollanville area — issued its guidelines for Stage 2.
“The district is requesting that all residents serviced by Bell County WCID No. 3 conserve water by reducing excessive water usage and by following the below Mandatory Irrigation/Water Use Schedule.” said Stephanie Hall, office manager of WCID-3, in a Wednesday release to the Herald.
Nolanville
The Stage 2 drought restrictions for Nolanville are as follows:
- Watering of lawns, filling of pools, or any type of outside water use may not be done except between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 a.m., and may only be used on the designated water use day — which are Sundays and Thursday for home address with an even number; and Saturdays and Thursdays for homes with an odd-numbered address. There is no water runoff allowed from areas being watered.
- Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days and only between 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- Such washing should be done with a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.
- The use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outside swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days and between the times 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Fort Cavazos
Fort Cavazos sent out a news release Wednesday saying the garrison commander has ordered all community and family housing residents to implement “Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures effective immediately and until further notice.”
“The goal of Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures is to reduce the daily water usage by at least 10 percent,” Col. Lakicia Stokes, Fort Cavazos Garrison commander, said. “Lake Belton serves as our water supply reservoir providing water for Fort Cavazos and our neighboring communities. With Lake Belton at 62 percent of total capacity, responsible water use is critical.”
The following water conservation measures will be required of all soldiers, civilians and contractors who work or reside on Fort Cavazos:
- No watering of all types of landscaping between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. There is no water runoff allowed from areas being watered.
- Privately owned vehicle washing is only allowed at residences or barracks using a water bucket or a hose with a flow control nozzle in order to minimize water waste.
- Military units will maximize use of Tactical Vehicle Wash Facilities so that recycled water can be used to the greatest extent possible and minimize vehicle washing at motor pool wash racks using potable water.
- Washing of emergency and other work-related vehicles and equipment shall only be done when necessary to ensure their safe operation.
- The use of potable water for construction activities, such as dust control, will be minimized to the greatest extent practicable.
- No refilling of privately owned pools.
- No fundraising or organizational car washes.
Other Cities
Other cities, including Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights also put out similar Stage 2 water restrictions, which mainly limit lawn-watering time. The Killeen list of restrictions ran in Wednesday’s Herald.
The Herald is planning to run the list of all local cities’ water restrictions in the Sunday Herald.
