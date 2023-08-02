Water worries

An out-of-water boat dock near The Sportsman Club at Lake Belton doesn’t deter anglers from fishing for trophy bass. Both Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow are more than 14 feet below normal levels.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

More cities in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area are publicizing their Stage 2 water restrictions while Belton Lake continues to dry up.

On Tuesday, the lake measured 62% full, which triggered the Stage 2 measures.

