The Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville will be the scene for the second annual Centex Chilipalooza, sponsored by the Descendants of the Republic, Sons of Boriken and Godspeed motorcycle clubs. All proceeds will go to youth and family charities in Central Texas, according to a flyer for the event.
On Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight there will be live music, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. On Saturday, the fun starts at noon with a chili cook-off, free kids carnival, trunk or treat, vendors, a silent and live auction and a car, truck and bike show. The public is invited.
