NOLANVILLE — The city of Nolanville held a parade for first responders on Saturday.
The parade had not one, not two, but four appearances from the Grinch himself and many first-responder vehicles that serve the city of Nolanville. This ranged from the Nolanville Police Department to the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue. The JROTC club of Harker Heights High School, Nolanville’s Lions Club and other groups also participated in the parade.
Taylor Cooper
