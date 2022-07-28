The city of Nolanville and Carter Blood Care will host a blood drive at the Central Bell Fire and Rescue department, 84 N. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Donors for this event will be given a Texas-themed beach towel as well as 4 chances to win a $500 gift card as part of Carter Blood Care’s Summer Bill Pay give away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.