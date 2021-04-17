NOLANVILLE — Over a hundred people attended the first Monarch Festival on Saturday at Monarch Park in Nolanville hosted by Keep Nolanville Beautiful and the city of Nolanville.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to gather like this, and it feels good to just see friends and neighbors,” Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams said Saturday.
Adults and children alike donned butterfly wings and costumes as they flew kites, created crafts, participated in a color fun run danced, and browsed vendor booths at Monarch Park.
Kerry Fillip, Nolanville Economic Development Corporation coordinator and Monarch Festival organizer, said the festival aims to highlight the plight of the monarch butterfly and the need to support the beloved insect.
“It’s our focus to bring the (monarch butterfly) population back up because their numbers are down about 80 percent; and yet one out of every three bites of food that we eat has been pollinated by a butterfly or a bee, so it’s important to get their numbers back up,” Fillip said. “We knew we wanted to celebrate the Monarch, so why not get people out. We’ve all been stuck inside with the COVID pandemic, so we just wanted to get out and have some fun.”
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda was in attendance Saturday morning along with Bryan Buck president of the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation.
“We want to encourage people to come out here and also bring awareness to the Monarch migration time of the year,” Escajeda said Saturday. “Even though it’s cold today, in the next couple of days you’ll start seeing them quite a bit. The intent is to teach people to plant the native nectars and showcase Monarch Park. They really swarm over here. The one (plant) they like the best is the Greg’s Blue Mist.”
Every spring, Monarch butterflies leave Mexico and travel to the United States to lay eggs. In the fall, they return to Mexico for warmer weather.
The best time to see Monarch butterflies in Nolanville is in March when they return from Mexico, according to Keep Nolanville Beautiful, and again in September when they fly south.
Escajeda said, considering the impressive turnout Saturday, the Monarch Festival will likely be a reoccurring event in Nolanville every year.
“Given how well it turned out right now, even given the cold, I think absolutely,” she said.
The city of Nolanville unveiled a metal butterfly art installation, created by local artist Frontline Metalworks, at Monarch Park featuring two large blue and black colored metal butterfly wings to provide a photo opportunity for park visitors and residents alike.
